At my advanced age, I have lived fully one-third of the entire history of our nation. During my lifetime, several calamitous periods have been faced and overcome by a nation uniting to overcome evil and do what was best for our country and the world. World War II was entered after we were attacked, and within three and a half years our nation not only won the war but rebuilt the devastated nations around the globe. Historically through most of my life, we’ve been a proud and gracious nation, the envy of the world.
As our country returned to a pre-war state, racial issues not resolved previously, again became apparent but were pushed aside by the Korean War. After a peace treaty was put in place in the 1950s, we returned to a period of peace with additional attention toward healing unresolved racial issues. Then came the Vietnam War. Finally, in 1964 with the passage of civil rights laws, racial equality became the practiced law of the land. Over the next decade, equity approached reality. Our next national challenge was a deep recession approaching a depression, but Ronald Reagan pulled us out. Again, recovery was a reality as our country pulled together.
Unfortunately, another disease, socialism, had been growing since the 60s. This was far more dangerous and less visible. It teaches the ‘if it makes you feel good, it is good’ and how to make your voices heard through activism.
Along with the movement came free love and Roe vs Wade, when abortion became every woman's right.
This movement preached division among our citizens by claiming the rich were making us poor. Terms like Social Justice, Black Lives Matter, 1619 Project, and Defund the Police became rallying cries that have gained acceptance. Many jurisdictions have cut police funding with catastrophic results.
Unfortunately, Virginia is faced with just such a decision. All those forces supporting our national surge toward a socialistic state are pouring the riches, which they complain about and want to tax, into an attempt to buy our election through ads and whatever else money can buy.
Let us not forget when Governor Ralph Northam discussed third-trimester abortions in cases where "There may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s non viable. In this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."
And gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe recently said parents should not tell schools what to teach. And then there’s the Loudoun County School Board, leading in what our schools can be. I can’t believe what our country’s turned into in the last few decades. I guess I’ve just lived too long.
John Mallery is a resident of Berryville.
(1) comment
Yawn. Another mediocre dude for whom "socialist" is code for something he doesn't like and is afraid of society only catering to his needs.
