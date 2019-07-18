Democrats see themselves as the master race. While their nerdy, pointy-headed minions in the press run with the false narrative that Donald Trump is an agent of Putin, and his base is an ever-expanding Ku Klux Klan, they fail to mention that the Democratic Party has fully embraced unbridled hatred for Jews.
Look at their rising stars. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have smugly and confidently asserted their hatred for Jews, and it is this very hatred that has propelled them to a position of strength, a position strong enough to challenge the party leadership. Tlaib tweeted, “When I think of the Holocaust, I feel warm all over.” To a normal human being, this declaration of sadistic hatred for Jews is flat-out shocking.
Omar is on record with too many anti-Semitic statements to keep track of, but what is more shocking is that two ranking Jews in the Senate and House made excuses for these awful women. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congressman Jerry Nadler have condoned the bigoted hatred, saying “They’re pain is more recent.” They also refused to censure either of the seething, hate-filled women.
Schumer and Nadler are very sad reminders that just like some Africans who helped and profited in the slave trade, some Jews turned on their own people and helped run the German National Socialist Party death camps. And just like in Germany in the 1920s, a majority of Jews today will turn their heads and convince themselves that this is not happening.
Jews will use the same refrains of “It’s just a small group of agitators,” or “They won’t ever come to power,” or “No one takes them seriously.” Heck, maybe that’s what good folks do. Try to always think the best of each other. Don’t dwell on the obvious hatreds. Try to find a silver lining, like maybe instead of feeling bad that the Democrats are now book-burners and destroyers of art, when they tear down a statue, look at the bright side. That’s one less Democrat that we have to look at.
The problem is that anyone who votes for a Democrat is a hard-core segregationist. Camper World CEO says, “Hey, Republicans, don’t come in my store!” The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington says, “Hey, Republicans, get out of my restaurant!” She even wrote a New York Times and WAPO editorial that defended the restaurant worker who spat on Trump’s son, saying, “If you support the Trump administration, you should expect to get spat upon in public.”
These highly discriminatory Democrat segregationist are wildly popular on social media. Their popularity shows us that the Democrat Party has not changed one bit since it went to war to keep its slaves! They have vigorously transferred their tactics of hatred to anyone who opposes them.
Violence, intimidation, economic boycotts, and blatant discrimination are now condoned by the Democrat Party leadership with “the squad of four” leading the way. And check out the black woman who joined AOC, Tlaib, and Omar. Who is she? Does she speak? Apparently, she’s still riding in the back of the bus.
(9) comments
Epithets and derision is all you two got? So typical knee jerk liberals!
Epithets and derision? Sounds like Trump and BJ to me. Is that all they got? Why don't you enlighten us all on what these women have said that makes them less than American?
Race baiting is not your strength BJ. But, keep it up. Can't wait for the next column where you write "Send them back."
BJ wont have to write column. Ill say it... if you dont like America LEAVE and get a reality check about the state of affairs in your country of ethnicity. The "squad" were either born or became a citizen of this great country. Start acting like an American and get over yourself. If the squad were 4 white women i doubt they would get the mainstream medias attention and i guarentee Trump would have said the same thing. Sure do wish everyone would get over this "race" issue. The more this agenda is pushed, the worse the race issue will get.
So you think it's a coincidence he singled out four women of color, two of whom are Muslim? What exactly have they said that makes you think they hate America? Disliking Trump's policies is not anti-American. In your view, how does one act that makes one an American? If you don't like what's going on in America, you try to change it, right? Like the abolitionists did. Like the civil rights movement did. Like the suffragettes did.
You have really bought into this spiel of people despising Trump hate America, haven't you? And if you don't like the corrupt government of Israel, you hate Jews. We are allowed to speak out against our leaders, if you haven't heard. And to insist the entire democratic party is the face of 4 freshmen women, is buying into Trump's deflection hype.
So the more the anti-racism "agenda" is pushed, the worse race relations will get? What does that mean? There will be more racism? People who aren't racist will become so? I ask you again, how does a "real" American act?
BJ needs to get away from the Fox and Breitbart. It's truly rotting his brain.
An ugly soulless brain, at that
