Valerie Cox
As a person who supports our president, I was disgusted by the vitriol that was directed towards him by one Connie Schultz, in an article that was recently published in this newspaper.
Her words calling Trump and his supporters “rabid” & “racist”, was reckless and dangerous! I guess she didn’t get the memo that over 1.3 million black Americans voted for Trump in 2016. Well I hope she gets MY memo: because of her nasty rhetoric and other democrats that echo it, several non-white Trump supporters have been harassed, beaten, stabbed and even killed.
Bernell Trammell, a black Trump supporter killed in Wisconsin last month. Say his name.
Jesse Ousley a gay Hispanic Trump supporter killed in Massachusetts back in July. Say his name.
Andrew Duncomb a black Trump supporter and journalist stabbed in Portland, and the most recent killing of Aaron Danielson a white Trump supporter killed in Portland. SAY HIS NAME. Yes, in Portland, by the thugs that Ted Wheeler considers his friends and allows them to burn his city down. What a guy! Oh and let’s not forget the 7 year old boy who had his Trump hat snatched off his head by two female Biden supporters outside of the DNC convention.
I’ve had certain people tell me that Trump incites his supporters to commit violence. Well, where’s the proof? Oh, we know CNN can tell tall tales but with everyone owning a camera phone nowadays, where’s the footage??.... And CNN knows better than to edit anything they think they can turn in to a Trump attack. Nick Sandmann showed them how too far they went with editing, and they had to shell out millions to HIM.
In closing, i want to say I find it ironic and sickening that the Democrats claim to be the party of tolerance and inclusion.... until you disagree with them. Then you’re a Nazi, a white supremacist and I can’t repeat the racial slurs that these “tolerant” Democrats sling at POC that support Trump. Democrats have made bullying into an art form. And Joe Biden picking a vice president based solely on her race and gender is about as racist and misogynistic as one could get. I reckon Connie Schultz missed that memo too.
(12) comments
cult (kŭlt)
n.
1.
a. A religion or religious sect generally considered to be extremist or false, with its followers often living in an unconventional manner under the guidance of an authoritarian, charismatic leader.
b. The followers of such a religion or sect.
2. A system or community of religious worship and ritual.
3. The formal means of expressing religious reverence; religious ceremony and ritual.
4. A usually nonscientific method or regimen claimed by its originator to have exclusive or exceptional power in curing a particular disease.
Well if you support biden, you'd know all about that word. Anyone that can blindly follow a corpse has got to be a part of a cult 😆
Unless I'm mistaken this Connie Schultz is the wife of Sherrod Brown, the Democrat Senator from Ohio. No bias there. She would be perfect as a Presidential Debate moderator. Is she still ranting about the Mueller Investigation and quoting Adam Schiff as a reliable resource? And she's a Journalism professor at Kent State. Whoa! Is it too early in the day to have a drink?
I think you're right. She's an overrated windbag imo. 😆
Clearly most people who support Trump are not overt racists or white white-supremacists. But it's interesting that it's only the Trump party that makes such types feel welcome.
Obviously you are just another ignorant person that really doesn't know anything about Trump supporters. Btw the avowed white supremacist/nationalist Richard Spencer just endorsed Biden last week lol. But no surprise there considering Biden's closest friends throughout his life were jim crowe racists. I'm sure you already knew
at least Biden disavowed it and didn't call Spencer "very fine"
“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said in a conversation secretly recorded by her niece, Mary L. Trump. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”....Barry, 83, was aghast at how her 74-year-old brother operated as president. “His gd tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy sheet.”
And I'm sure all your family members would have nothing but good things to say about you too 😆. Pettiness is another typical democrat trait. 😆
Well, you could ask them. I think Aunt Mona has some issues with me, but then again, I just stupidly thought we still held our potus to a "higher standard." I forgot that you cultists don't. Better watch your pettiness hon, people might mistake you for a democrat
Bravo, Ms. Cox! Thank you!
Thanks hon!
