RODNEY A. GRANDON
I greatly appreciate U.S. Representative Ben Cline’s willingness to hold a town hall meeting in Winchester on Feb. 15.
I also welcome Mr. Cline’s bipartisan efforts to promote legislation that would allow veterans to use their GI benefits to access small business training. Unfortunately, that is about all I can muster in Mr. Cline’s favor. For the most part, Mr. Cline continues to reflect the worst of today’s Republican party — an elected official willing to engage in name calling, catcalling, and other rude behavior, seemingly not to advance legislative objectives, but to create spectacles for certain audiences.
At the town hall meeting, I encouraged Mr. Cline to use the security of his solidly red congressional district to engage civilly in efforts to promote the best interests of his district and our nation. I am not optimistic Mr. Cline understands he has the opportunity to be a more constructive and civil presence in Congress.
In response to my concerns about his lack of civility, Mr. Cline noted he would call out “lies” (from my perspective, rather selectively and even when the items spoken are truthful), proudly pointing to the boorish behavior by him and many in his caucus during the President’s recent State of the Union address. It appears that name calling, interruptions, and generally bad behavior will continue to guide Mr. Cline’s time in Congress.
I also take issue with Mr. Cline’s position that he will not support any additional U.S. aid to Ukraine until such time as the United States tracks “every dollar that has been spent thus far.” Mr. Cline’s position is reckless and plays into the hands of Vladmir Putin.
Congress has dealt with similar concerns in the past by putting in place special inspectors general responsible for exercising oversight over U.S. expenditures in wartime environments (e.g., the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction).
Rather than halting U.S. support at this critical juncture, with Ukrainians dying daily due to the mindless violence initiated by Mr. Putin, and with both Ukraine and Russia preparing to launch spring offensives, I again encourage Mr. Cline to consider a reasonable compromise position.
A special inspector general would allow for the continuation of immediate U.S. aid to Ukraine, while creating a structure for exercising effective oversight and promoting accountability over the expenditure of U.S. funds.
Such a compromise position, however, may be too much to ask from our congressman.
As Mr. Cline notes, he is a conservative representing a conservative district. I grudgingly accept that reality. Still, for the sake of our district, our nation, and our world, I encourage Mr. Cline to stop jabbing pointed sticks at his perceived foes and to instead engage in the hard work of finding solutions through compromise as contemplated by our Constitution.
