CATHERINE GIOVANNONI
“I don’t think the county should have ever put that property up for sale [because] property is hard to come by. ... I don’t think you should have done that, but you did,” said Josh Phelps, business owner.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors should be good stewards of property purchased with our tax dollars. But that’s too much to expect from Supervisor Josh Ludwig’s gang. Last week, they basically gave away $3.2 million of property that we’d paid for. Our property. And they gave it away to Supervisor Lockridge’s sister-in-law.
Yes, the same people who constantly complain about tax expenditures happily gave away over $3 million of taxpayer property to one of their family members. Is that what you voted for? Is that what you’re going to vote for again this November? Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells commendably opposed this corrupt deal, but the others deserve to be voted out as soon as possible.
The Ludwig gang tried to pretend that they had to give away the old Aylor School site for pennies on the dollar to prevent the land being used to develop housing. Clearly, they think we’re stupid. The choice wasn’t between a give-away or a housing development. It was between using our county property to meet county needs or giving it to Ms. Lockridge’s sister-in-law for pennies on the dollar.
The Comprehensive Plan calls for a new Stephens City elementary school due to overcrowding in Bass-Hoover and Middletown elementary schools. With all the new homes being built, the need is imminent.
If they’d kept the site and torn down the building, a new school could’ve been built in its place. Savings in site work, land acquisition, utilities, and storm water management would’ve saved taxpayers around $10 million. Parking lots and recreational fields are already there. The site is near the neighborhoods it could have served.
Soon, the county will look for a new school site within spitting distance of the old site. The $300,000 from Ms. Lockridge’s sister-in-law won’t even cover a down payment on new land. The Ludwig gang will argue that our children should keep attending overcrowded schools so the county won’t have to raise taxes. When they finally do build the new school, the Ludwig gang will be to blame for increasing costs — and taxes.
Ms. Lockridge was asked to recuse herself from this deal with her family. She chose instead to air her family’s dirty laundry (hint: your dysfunctional family dinners are irrelevant) and to vote for the give-away to her sister-in-law. She could and should have recused to avoid even the appearance of impropriety and ensure public confidence in county government. This fall, voters need to replace her with Kevin Kenney.
And they need to elect Gary Oates — not Josh Ludwig — as chair.
Bob Wells stood up for taxpayers against this give-away of taxpayer property. As a resident of Opequon, I was disappointed to see candidate Robin Cooke sit silently, acquiescing in this boondoggle. Other citizens spoke out; why didn’t she? She’s just not ready for prime time. Voters should reelect Wells.
