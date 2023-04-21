I am writing to express my dismay and disappointment in the April 20 Open Forum, "TVRC cautions City Council against 'significant' tax bump," penned by Cynthia Schneider and Charles Daniels.
Ms. Schneider states that the "Chamber supports a revenue system fostering a favorable business climate that encourages economic development, which means taxes should be few in number and should not disproportionately burden one sector of the economy over another. Taxes administered should maintain a balance between tax growth, population growth, and economic activity."
Winchester City is indeed growing in population, and it will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, as the City Council has approved at least two high-density housing projects that will see the city grow in population. This population growth requires infrastructure growth, both in capital improvements and city employees. Infrastructure supports growth. Without a proper infrastructure, growth is unsustainable.
And I would think that growth in population and infrastructure growth would be good for businesses located within the City of Winchester.
What is missing from Ms. Schneider’s letter is the role a vibrant education system plays in attracting people to Winchester. What is also missing is the role public employees, such as fire and rescue and a sustainable police force, play in attracting people to the city. In fact, all public employees are integral pieces of infrastructure in Winchester.
And thus, the Chamber’s Open Forum piece appears to be anti-infrastructure growth. Do businesses within the city need our city to be beautiful? Do they need paved roads? Do they need fire and rescue to be on call 24 hours a day? Do they need a sustainable police force? Do they need a vibrant education system? The answer to all of these is a resounding yes.
I live in the city, and my tax assessment has certainly inflated this year. But the services this city provides the citizens and businesses are an integral part of why we decided to move into Winchester City.
I would urge the Regional Chamber of Commerce to consider the importance of having a sustainable public employee workforce as part of its mission.
And, as an aside, because our education system is an integral piece of infrastructure, I would also urge the City Council to fully fund the Winchester Public Schools operating budget as approved and submitted to City Council by the Winchester School Board.
After all, without an effective infrastructure, it would be impossible for businesses to thrive in Winchester.
Timothy Newcome is the president of the Winchester Education Association.
