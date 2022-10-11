SCOTT BAILEY
News from Russia indicates military officers being removed and replaced by others in an effort to improve the Russian army’s performance in Ukraine.
There have also been accusations raised of some Russian commanders looting military budgets for their private benefit.
Russia’s poor performance in Ukraine has been evident since President Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. Suggested explanations include: Putin’s misconceptions of his army’s level of training, preparedness, and effectiveness as a fighting force; limited supplies, poor equipment, poorly trained and unmotivated soldiers, and deep underestimates of Ukraine’s ability and willingness to defend its country.
Why is Russia in such a mess? In my view, Russian society and government are based on dysfunctional practices, starting with Putin. The Russian president has amassed his personal powers to the point where no one else can offer contrasting opinions for open discussion and debate. What Putin decides is what goes, and when he is surrounded by yes-men, he feels he is always right.
Another factor is Russia’s routine practice of governmental corruption. Government officials hand out to those who bribe them and prosecute only those whom Putin wants prosecuted. Citizens who cannot afford to bribe officials cannot access their rightful benefits (for example, defending themselves in court against false charges).
Russian citizens know that their “democratic” elections are phony. Opposition candidates are accused of crimes and jailed. News outlets are controlled by the government, so citizens hear only what the government wants them to hear. Thoughtful Russian citizens realize that their government has no respect for them or for their ability to make informed decisions at the polls.
This dysfunction bleeds into the military, which also becomes corrupt, with officers acquiring money from the sale of supplies, taking bribes, etc., and inflating the presumed readiness of their soldiers for combat. Putin’s solution for losses on the battlefield is to fire some generals and replace them with others. But in Russia, when you replace one general with another, you haven’t changed anything, because the new generals have to function in the same dysfunctional system. If you wonder how widely the corruption spreads, think about the 2016 finding that Russian Olympic athletes had widespread help and encouragement from their government to take performance-enhancing drugs and cheat on the drug tests.
Democracies can vote out their leaders every few years, which means that their leaders always face some level of accountability. And they practice the rule of law, which means that when an official breaks the law, he can be charged, prosecuted, and punished.
President Putin is known to scorn democracy as an inferior form of government. But we see what happens in a non-democratic country, where one person can decide to invade a neighboring country and not have to worry about public opinion. Putin treats his citizens with contempt. Is it surprising that so many Russian soldiers are unmotivated to fight for their country?
