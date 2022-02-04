MARY TEDROW
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is misleading us. Though he campaigned to bring charter schools to Virginia, aspects of his plan are underplayed.
To comprehend the “20 Charter Schools” plan, consider three proposed Republican bills. Whether or not the bills pass in 2022, they map the future for Virginia public schools should the Republican party gain control.
Senator Mark Obenshain introduced Senate Bill 125 to create a statewide board. This politically appointed board would determine where to allow charters. Across the nation, more and more charters are run by large corporations making profits through a variety of schemes. Currently, only local school boards can request a charter.
A secondary bill, House Bill 356, moves per-pupil expenditures to charters along with each student, providing a guaranteed stream of funding. This bill requires that all funding transfers, including state and national taxpayer dollars.
Last week, Youngkin rolled out his plan to alter the law providing for lab schools. Traditional lab schools partner with education departments at colleges and universities. He is raising interest by emphasizing the university partnerships but has not brought attention to the proposed wording change that opens the door to private companies. Below is the wording change in Senate Bill 598. Changes appear as strikethroughs and italics.
“‘College partnership laboratory school’ means a public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school in the Commonwealth established as a new school or through the conversion of all or part of an existing school by a public institution of higher education or, private institution of higher education that operates a teacher education program approved by the Board, or private business.
Any public institution of higher education or, private institution of higher education that has a teacher education program approved by the Board, or private business may submit an application for formation of a college partnership laboratory school.”
Taken together, the path is clear. A politically appointed school board, loyal to the governor, will determine where charter schools go. Private profit-making companies, answerable to their own boards, provide unregulated education paid for by taxpayer dollars. Not only will taxpayer monies fund the schools, but community voices will diminish. Public schools will lose taxpayer dollars needed for operating economies of scale. With reduced funds and oversight, the dismantling of public education is well underway.
With these insights, the widely covered attacks on school boards and teachers make sense. Faith in the Virginia public school system — a system ranked fourth in the nation for quality and safety — is being mischaracterized so an electorate shifts support to charters. Those complaining now will be crushed under the boot heel of profits.
Public education is an American idea and one of the most democratic institutions we have. A universal education produces a better citizenry and a united country. It is a social agreement among all citizens, even those without children, to build a unified nation of, for, and by all of the people.
Destroying our public school system is both selfish and immoral and endangers the future of our state and nation.
