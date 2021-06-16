TERRY ROBINSON
The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department is about to discard an inspirational, talented, compassionate yoga teacher, who has taught there for the past five years. John Ferguson has taught two weekly yoga classes and a free class just for veterans. John was initially told that they “decided to go in another direction” and would not have John back as the yoga instructor. Subsequently, he was informed that he had been let go for having “on multiple occasions been verbally abusive to the Parks & Rec staff.” Those of us who know John know that he is incapable of being verbally abusive. On the contrary, John is one of the kindest, most caring individuals on the planet.
A number of combat veterans spoke movingly at the City Council meeting of John’s boundless compassion and how he had brought them back from the brink of despair, literally, through his yoga instruction and meditation techniques.
My husband and I have been attending John’s yoga classes for years and were very distressed to hear that he had been let go without any warning. The classes average 12-15 regulars, bi-weekly, rounded out by up to another 10 visitors passing through Winchester. It’s a wonderful mix of young and old folks and those temporarily in town (some from abroad), getting together. He is a wonderful public relations representative for Winchester.
We all love John. This retired Marine, having served four tours in Afghanistan, provides an invaluable service by providing free yoga classes for veterans suffering from PTSD. John Ferguson has not only served our country, but continues to serve seniors and all other ages in our community with yoga instruction to enhance physical health and mental well-being.
Please do not let this matter slip through the cracks; both John and the Winchester senior community deserve an investigation into this matter with the goal of exonerating John and reinstating him as yoga instructor at the Jim Barnett Park.
Terry-
It is possible for you to really like this man, and for him to have conducted himself in a way that disqualifies him from his position. That appears to be the case. Point taken that you really like him and his yoga instruction, but that is not proof of anything else, and you may want to familiarize yourself with nuance and cognitive dissonance at the least. Your positive experience with an individual does not negate the fact that other people have gone on record to say otherwise. To quote billy joel, “you may be wrong but you may be right”!
