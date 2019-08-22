As reported in last Friday’s edition of The Winchester Star, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted on Aug. 14 to strike LGBT protections from the county’s anti-discrimination policy. I find this decision distressing, and I hope that the Board of Supervisors will reconsider its position.
I have had the joy of working alongside many talented, dedicated people who are members of the LGBT community. These men and women pour their hearts into their work. They bring fresh ideas, passion, and integrity to their roles. They are the kind of people any organization, including Frederick County, should be proud to have in its ranks.
Unfortunately, the Board of Supervisors, at the urging of Republican Delegate Dave LaRock, has chosen to deny them the protection of fair employment practices.
LaRock calls members of the LGBT community “aberrant” and “disturbing.” He claims that teachers do not have the right to be “openly homosexual in the classroom.” These archaic ideas have no place in our hearts, in society, or in Frederick County offices.
The elected officials in Frederick County should stand up to this hatred by adopting policies that encourage diversity and defend human rights at the local level. Above all, the members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors should base their decisions on the well-being of their constituents, not on the opinion of one outspoken bully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.