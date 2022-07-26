I have been reading the letters to the editor lately concerning Roe vs Wade and have been disturbed by the lack of agreement by both sides. I thought I would offer a few thoughts that might clarify the situation a little although my comments don’t apply to cases of rape, incest or life danger to the mother.
First, both sides need to offer some compassion for the other’s viewpoint. The left needs to understand that riots, threats to the SCOTUS and punishing the opposition are not solutions and only enflame the situation. The right needs to offer help and compassion to pregnant women and not condemnations.
Second, the new decision only returns the power to regulate abortions to the states and abortion services will still be available to most women. Those who live in strict abortion states can still travel to other states to get an abortion. The original Roe vs Wade decision was considered bad law by most legal scholars, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Nowhere in the Constitution does it mention a “right to abortion” but it does mention a right to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” I believe the founders of this country would be aghast to find that we have had 63 million abortions in the last 50 years.
Third, the best solution is for women not to get pregnant unless that is what they want. Stopping unwanted pregnancies before they occur is the easiest solution financially, emotionally and morally. Sex education and contraception should be freely available and abstinence or non-intercourse sex should be encouraged. Further, men should be held responsible for the pregnancies they cause, wanted or not, and they must provide support for the child.
Fourth, the argument has been raised that if a woman does not have the legal option for an abortion society should be responsible for raising the child. In reality, there are millions of people who would love to have an unwanted child and there are many services available to support a woman if she decides to keep the child.
Finally, it comes down in the end to whether society views the unborn child as a living entity entitled to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness or as a problem to be eliminated. How many Einsteins, Mother Theresas or Beethovens have been lost among the 63 million abortions? How much suffering and pain have the unborn suffered in abortions? How much has society lost? In the end, the difficulty a mother endures in the nine months of pregnancy is considerable and we thank them for that — but it doesn’t compare to the 80 years (on average) that an individual and society loses through abortion.
Wayne McCaughey is a resident of Frederick County.
