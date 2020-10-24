In 1969 Neil Armstrong planted the American flag into the moon, previously uncharted territory, declaring the United States' powerful accomplishment unto the world. This spring Joyce Hubbard and Martha Sikes in Alabama created Jesus 2020 flags now planted in yards all over the country. Joyce and Martha stated their flags were not political and not aligned with any party or candidate. Still, their Facebook site has photos of Dr. Ben Carson, Kayleigh McEnany, and states that Dr. Ben Harper is the ONLY Christian White House reporter. The Moral Majority, a Religious Right political organization founded in 1979 by Jerry Falwell Sr. and his associates, staked the claim that Christians and the Republican party were divinely aligned.
If staking a claim on the Holy Trinity and all that such a claim entails, and since the Holy Trinity cannot be divided, shouldn't this declaration embody Jesus' life and His teachings?
The word of God teaches us that Jesus was a unifier who spent his time with the outcasts, the sinners, the immigrants, the poor. To create the Kingdom of God, Jesus embraced all of humanity and not just the privileged or the mighty. In Luke, Jesus allowed a prostitute to wash his feet, dry them with her hair, and anoint them with her precious oils, much to the disapproval of the powerful at the time.
Jesus never spoke against homosexuality or abortion, but he specifically commanded us in Matthew 22:37-40 to "Love thy God with all thy heart" and to "Love thy neighbor as thyself." Further stating, "There are no commandments greater than these." Christ also condemned judging one another, so the Jesus 2020 Facebook statement about Dr. Harper versus other journalists flies in sharp contrast to what Jesus taught. Christ directed us to live each day for the greater good of the community. To claim stake to the Divine, we need to love not merely who looks like us, who lives on either side of us, but who lives across town, whether preacher or prostitute, professor or protester. Divisiveness in the community is a sin against our neighbors and, therefore, against God.
So if we are inviting Christ to lead us in 2020, 2021, and onward, let us make sure we follow His teachings commanding us to love God and love one another. For any political party to claim the Divine, without honoring Christ's life and His teachings, is negligent and ignores the very commandments we were given.
"Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these, my brothers and sisters, you did it to me." Matthew 25:40.
Tracy Johnston, M.D., and the Rev. Warren C. Frederick reside in Winchester.
(6) comments
I couldn't figure out who this Jesus was who was running. His signs seem to always accompany Trump signs, so there was that...
Racism is a sin!
evilgelicals think they are going up with the rapture. they are sick.
Haven't you ever heard, "If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything"? Such negativity & ignorance.
what is really embarrassing are the number of kkkhristians among us
[thumbup] Thank you both.
