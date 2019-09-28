‘Do as I say, not as I do’?
CAROLYN LEEDS
Experience and ability are very important when it comes to running for and holding public office and succeeding in life. Candidates present themselves to the public; this is an important part of selecting the individual who will be trusted to make the decisions that impact all our lives.
Being wealthy is not bad, and it certainly can help one get elected. However, the question of where your money came from is very important.
There’s nothing wrong with making bold claims of what you aspire to do if elected. Sharing personal information, visions, goals; that’s campaigning!
Mavis Taintor is a candidate for the 33rd House seat, now held by Del. Dave LaRock. Taintor is a newcomer to politics who brings management skills she claims to have acquired from many years of managing investment funds. From my experience as a consumer of similar services, I know a good fund manager tracks the day-to-day operations and financial status of the companies they choose to invest in to help them select those companies which will make a profit.
Taintor has numerous Facebook posts making statements about causes she intends to champion: climate change, for example.
You can find more background on Taintor in an article on the CFACT web site titled, “WEALTHY GREENS MAKING DIRTY MONEY.” CFACT is an organization dedicated to being a voice on issues of environment and development.
Something is obviously not adding up with Mavis Taintor. A look at Taintor’s Conflicts of Interest Disclosure statement recently filed with the State Board of Elections (viewable on VPAP.org) reveals that while Taintor, in her campaigning, admonishes the companies allegedly contributing to global warming, she is also reaping huge profits from their activities.
The numbers are staggering. Mavis Taintor disclosed ownership (with her husband) of more than $500,000 dollars in Duke Energy, Anadarko Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Pembina Pipeline, National Oilwell Varco, Freeport McMoran, and WEC Energy. These companies have been fined or paid out more than $9.8 billion to compensate for damage to the environment since 2000.
Another choice contrast is Taintor’s Facebook and Twitter statement saying, “I have signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge—a pledge to
refuse any and all donations from fossil-fuel producers. Corporations like Dominion Energy hold far too much influence in Virginia politics, and it is necessary that all candidates take a stand against their attempts to buy our votes and consciences.”
Taintor disclosed owning $76,000 in Dominion Energy stock; total paid by Dominion Energy for environmental damages: $1.248 billion since
2000, according to an Internet search.
How much profit has Taintor’s carefully selected investments yielded is impossible to know, but they are part of the fortune Taintor is now backing her quest for elected office with. She came out of the gate in 2017 writing herself a campaign donation of $110,000.
Will voters place their trust in Taintor to be the next Green crusader and to rein in companies like Dominion Energy while she is profiting from their often-profitable sometimes-toxic activities?
Why do environmental groups get behind candidates who have no track record to lead their movement? While I hesitate to call this hypocrisy or greed, I defy readers and voters to come to a different conclusion.
I’m very glad we have a solid alternative in Dave LaRock.
Carolyn Leeds is a resident of Clarke County.
