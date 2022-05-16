Frank Amatangelo asks, "Do electric vehicles reduce carbon footprint?" in his May 13 Open Forum. He argues that increasing the number of EVs will increase the need to generate electricity from fossil fuel (coal and natural gas) or nuclear sources. Yes, of course, we will need more electricity to charge and drive EVs, but this is instead of, not in addition to, using gas and diesel to fuel conventional vehicles.
Currently, in the U.S. overall, about 20% of electricity generation comes from renewable sources, mostly wind and solar. Some states produce as much as 40%. The overall number is expected to rise to 30% by 2030 and could go much higher. Another 20% of electricity comes from clean nuclear power. So, much of the charging needs of EVs will be provided by clean renewable or nuclear sources. In contrast, conventional vehicles are powered 100% by fossil fuels and there is no clean alternative. According to the EPA, a new Tesla Model 3 produces 100 g CO2/mile, compared to 410 g/mi. for the average new gasoline vehicle.
Mr. Amatangelo also points out the need for a readily available “spinning reserve” that must be met by fossil fuel or nuclear power. It is true that wind and solar are not constant. The wind doesn’t always blow and the sun isn’t always shining. But some of this fluctuation can be alleviated with battery back-up systems that provide readily available power on demand. In fact, there are already many grid-scale battery systems in operation around the country and the globe.
Not only do EVs reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they also eliminate the particulate emissions that contribute to smog, asthma, and general unhealthy air quality. I mean, who wants to breathe in what comes from the tailpipe of a gas car? And, as a bonus, EVs are quiet. Cutting down on noise pollution.
So, to answer your question: Yes! EVs do reduce our carbon footprint right now, and they will do so even more as our electrical grid continues to become cleaner in the future. Battery technology will continue to improve and become more efficient and less expensive. And imagine charging your car from a few solar panels on your roof and never waiting in a gas line again. I bet that sounds pretty good to a few people right now.
Dave Snow is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.