"It is not light that we need, but fire; it is not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake." — Frederick Douglass
At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 9, it took a buzzer beater by Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox over Clemson in the first round of ACC basketball tournament to catapult the Hokies into the second round. Being a bubble team, the three-pointer by Darius was like an earthquake to inspire the Hokies to win four games in four days. With a rejuvenation and resiliency, the dedicated student/athletes beat formidable opponents Notre Dame, North Carolina and the ACC's first seed Duke.
Playing as an underdog, Tech competed against Carolina schools who auspiciously recruit five-star players with mostly first round NBA draft picks. Many Hokie basketball players are a hodgepodge of graduate students, mid-American Conference transfers, and few freshmen third round scholarship recipients. In fact, Coach Mike Young brought basketball players Hunter Catoor, Storm Murphy and Keve Alumna from Wofford.
Guard "Storm" Murphy (and Nahiem Allyne) quarterbacked the team with few turnovers and leadership. They played as a team with unselfish and meticulous ball handling/passing. With a cohesive effort and unselfishness, the entire team contributed to scoring and rebounding with Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma, Storm, and Darius Maddox leading the way. And Hunter Catoor had 31 points in the finale, pivotal game against Duke and was the ACC Tournament MVP.
A tenacious, stymying defense and an adept bench with the likes of Sean Pedulla, David N'Guessan, and Maddox, etc., were instrumental in victories.
Having a vociferous and inordinate Virginia Tech fan base has always been a trademark with the Hokies and was the sixth man at the Barclays Center. The jubilant crowd cheered their team and celebrated after the phenomenal win over Duke at the Barclays Center and on the Virginia Tech campus.
Accolades to the diversified and auspicious Virginia Tech sports programs: Indoor track ACC champions; bowl-bound football team; rugby national champs; perennial powerhouse wrestlers; prolific women's teams in basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse; men's baseball, lacrosse, and soccer; outdoor track, etc.
Although life can be an enigma, it is our choice to hate or love, and to discern between a beloved sports arena, and the selfish, nefarious game of physical and mental harm. The Hokies' copious tears, support and prayers emanate to the innocent, men, women, and children of Ukraine.
We pray for a game-winning shot, not incessant, decimating gunshots. We pray for fire and thunder in your heart, and not the demise of cities and countryside by bombs.
We pray for elation of youth in a winning arena, not the loss of little children!
We know God's connotation for the aforementioned!
"Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life. The evening beam that smiles the clouds away, and tints tomorrow with prophetic ray." — Lord Byron
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
