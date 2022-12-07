CHERYL CROWELL
My purpose today is to pose an alternative option for the Smalts’ property located on National Avenue in the northeast area of Winchester and to encourage our City Council members to deny a rezoning request proposed for the purpose of building townhouses. A historical marker on the property states:
“Here was located George Washington’s five-acre out-lot from Thomas Lord Fairfax, Baron of Cameron, by grant of 15 May 1753. Fairfax also granted him a companion in-lot 77 at North Braddock Street and Fairfax Lane. The out-lot was number 16 of 80 in a 439-acre tract located outside Winchester and mostly north of present-day Fairfax Lane and National Avenue. Lord Fairfax had reserved the tract as a “Common for the Use and Benefit of the Inhabitants of the Town.” Washington owned both lots until his death in 1799; his executors sold them to Dr. Robert Mackey, a Revolutionary War surgeon, in 1805.”
George Washington used this lot to grow vegetables and support himself as a homeowner. The land remains in open space as privately owned property, and I call upon the City Council to purchase the land to preserve it as open space. Protecting this property as open space is its highest and best use for the citizens of Winchester and would have the following benefits:
Connecting this open space to the green circle would provide walking access from this section of town to other parts of the city.
This open space could substantially contribute to satisfying the city’s MS4 storm water management mandated requirements and could be supported as part of the new MS4 utility.
Creating a park with walking trails, play equipment, and possible community gardens would reflect a “Common for the Use and Benefit of the Inhabitants of the Town” and connect today’s citizens with their history.
Protecting this historic property will support and compliment the city’s museum system and give tourists another reason to seek out George Washington’s connection to Winchester.
A park on this entrance to the city would complement other actions taken by the city to beautify entrances that make Winchester an attractive place to live, work and shop, and this alone justifies supporting the cost to make this improvement.
Given the choice of building townhouses here with tiny garages that might make this area of the city a parking nightmare and developing the space to benefit Winchester’s citizens and continue its use as a common benefit to the inhabitants of the town, I believe that most people would choose the latter in the same way that they have expressed their opinion that a Wawa gas station is not appropriate to the Amherst Street corridor.
I call upon the City Council to reject the proposed development that will leave George Washington’s historical marker embedded in a concrete slab in front of a row of townhouses and instead create value for the city and the residents of that neighborhood by preserving its historic open space.
