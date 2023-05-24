MICHELE WINTER
Rachel Donald’s May 23 letter to the editor, “You are not a socialist if...,” isn’t clear to me. What is clear is that Americans, and seemingly the writer, frequently confuse social programs with socialism. They are not the same thing.
If you disagree, then please cancel your Social Security payments, along with Medicare, veteran benefits and public assistance, an action which has long been the Republican Party’s battle cry, to get rid of social programs by calling them “socialism.” It’s another of the GOP’s big lies, nothing more than a worn-out propaganda device.
If you vote with Republicans, be aware that, according to The Winchester Star, Winchester has the highest percentage of ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households in the area with 49% of families “living paycheck to paycheck.” The May 4 article, “Report: 32% of local households live paycheck to paycheck,” adds that, “The city is followed by the counties of Page (45%), Shenandoah and Warren (40% each), and Frederick and Clarke (39% each).”
If you’re a member of the working poor and want to undermine yourself, vote Republican; vote to get rid of social programs. But keep in mind, people who can’t afford to retire — ever — and are having to work two jobs in their 60s, 70s and 80s to stay afloat until that next paycheck arrives are eventually going to need some form of government assistance. That’s because we all get sick and we all get old.
Don’t expect to barter a chicken for a triple bypass or rely on the emergency room for a liver transplant. Try to appreciate the effort it took Democrats just to get the price of the life-saving drug insulin down to a $35 cap for each month’s supply against the Republican Party’s effort to intervene.
Government programs exist to help us. Ask people like Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who benefited from a $183,504 PPP (Payment Protection Program) government loan being forgiven. That payment was meant as a lifeline extended to help small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene already had a job that paid $174,000 per year from the U.S. taxpayer coffers, yet she accepted an added $183,504 at the public trough. She votes with Republicans to undermine social programs, but if she can benefit from them, such as through the health care and retirement benefits she receives per her federal government job, she will play the hypocrite she is gladly.
The same goes for Republicans like Congressman Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who panders to the military for providing her “freedom” yet undermines veterans by voting for a 22% reduction in their benefits, cutting millions of VA outpatient visits, firing thousands of medical staff, and creating a backlog of GI Bill and pension claims. Social programs! They are the bane of the Republican Party’s existence unless the party personally benefits. But for you, the “little person,” these “handouts” of your money going back to you are called “socialism.”
“Well, I’ve always voted Republican.” Fine, but it’s on you if you don’t allow yourself to benefit from your own tax dollars. You need social programs, so vote for them, and forget this “socialism” nonsense.
