JOYCE STROTHER
The Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation’s mission states that properties will be preserved as historic buildings and grounds for educational and other benefit of the public forever. Contradictory to this, the managers of Glen Burnie are asking City Council to approve a 74-unit PUD 55-plus housing development on 20 acres of Glen Burnie property. Parks and green space are what make a city special, appealing and desirable. Clustered housing developments do not. To have Glen Burnie and surrounding land in the middle of our city is truly an asset that should be preserved. Do the current managers of Glen Burnie want to be remembered as the ones that “sold out” and deprived our citizens of this asset?
The Winchester community supported The Trails at the MSV by their generous donations. Most thought these 20 acres were part of that system. How many of those would have donated if they had known Glen Burnie was going to sell the 20 acres to an out-of-state developer. Most of the buyers for this PUD will come from Northern Virginia as most local retirees cannot afford the $600,000-plus homes.
Williamsburg Heights’ residents have made the Council aware of serious flooding issues in their subdivision due to unresolved stormwater drainage issues. This development will only compound the flooding of their lots and homes.
The PUD Plan calls for the opening of Jefferson and Nester Streets to the streets of this development. The Jefferson extension will only increase the traffic around Handley High School, jeopardizing student safety. The Nester access would not only throw additional traffic into Williamsburg Heights but would make the Seldon/Meadowbranch Avenue into a dangerous intersection.
The existing wildlife habitat on this land would be destroyed along with the tree canopy. The construction traffic, noise and dust would go on for years. Blasting could have serious consequences for the surrounding area of historic homes in the Handley High School area as well as Early’s Green and The Mews Condos.
As one of my neighbors told the City Council at the November 23rd meeting, “just because you can does not mean you should.”
I encourage all to voice your opinions and concerns to the managers of Glen Burnie, the Planning Department, our mayor and city council members. After the December 14th council meeting, it may be too late and this precious open space may be gone forever instead of preserved for the benefit of Winchester’s current and future generations.
