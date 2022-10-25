In the Oct. 20 edition of The Winchester Star, it was reported that the Planning Commission recommended, by a 4-3 vote, approval of a 16-pump gas station and convenience store at 1721 Amherst St. The gas station would be sandwiched between the CVS (1725 Amherst) and a medical complex (1705 Amherst) which shares its parking lot with the adjacent Catholic school; also, the Catholic school’s playground is located directly behind the proposed gas station. In addition, this proposed location is across the street from various medical offices, churches and banks and it is adjacent to the Winchester hospital grounds.
The placement of a large-scale business in this pristine area of Winchester would be a travesty for many reasons. The potentially dangerous business should not be located there. Any potential spills would adversely affect all activities in the area. The west side of Winchester is for medical and residential activities and supporting services, not for large commercial businesses with dangerous products.
In addition, the station would be an eyesore for all driving down the Amherst/ Route 50 western entrance to our beautiful, historic town. For years, Winchester has been trying to improve the various entrance corridors to the historic part of the city, and a large-scale gas station and convenience store would definitely be a step backwards on the Amherst approach to town. The proposed gas station would be an eyesore with its 16 gas pumps and large canopy.
There is also the consideration of need. There is a large Shell gas station and convenience store (7-Eleven) located on Route 50 west of the 37 bypass, which is only 0.6 miles west of the proposed development, and there is an Exxon gas station and convenience store (Handy Mart) 1 mile east of the proposed development just past the Amherst/Boscawen split.
There is no need for a gas station next to the Amherst CVS, medical building and Catholic Church. Gas stations should be among similar businesses, not in the middle of medical offices, schools (Catholic and James Wood Middle School), churches, children’s playgrounds, and residential subdivisions, or next to the WMC hospital.
I am beseeching the Winchester Planning Commission to reverse its recommendation for approval. Do not ruin the western entrance corridor to Winchester with a large commercial establishment inside the western city limits.
Dale Williams is a resident of Frederick County.
