It’s now unquestionable that Trump deliberately downplayed the danger of COVID-19. We have this in his own words, on tape, which the White House can’t deny, much as Kayleigh McEnany tries. When presented with the most serious challenge of his administration, Donald fell back on his tried and true modus operandi — denying, dissembling, ducking responsibility, and combining that with really wishful thinking.
His stated rationale was to keep Americans from panicking. Well. We didn’t see panic in Germany or Canada or New Zealand or a number of other wealthy democracies that have managed MUCH lower case and mortality incidence relative to population size. Donald must think that susceptibility to panic is another example of American exceptionalism.
In any case, the idea that Trump wants to avoid stoking panic is laughable in view of the things he’s been saying to deliberately stoke fear (if not panic). E.g.:
“Joe Biden and the radical, socialist Democrats would immediately collapse the economy. If they got in, they would collapse it. You’ll have a crash the likes of which you’ve never seen before. Your stocks, your 401(k)s.”
and
“Biden wants to surrender our country to the virus, he wants to surrender our families to the violent left-wing mob, and he wants to surrender our jobs to China — our jobs and our economic well-being.”
Downplaying the seriousness of the situation might have been defensible if, during the months of January and February, he had taken serious steps to address the crisis, by vastly expanded testing and quarantine, for example. But he did nothing other than indulge in wishful thinking. This is not presidential, this is criminal.
The irony is that if he had acknowledged the seriousness of the pandemic at its outset and instituted control measures comparable to those of other countries it would actually have helped his reelection bid — it would have given him an opportunity to showcase those great leadership and management qualities he boasts of. But no. That was beyond him.
Do people really want four more years of this?
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
Good try to all, please continue to fan the flames as your doomed raft looses air at an alarming rate. Many Americans do not believe you any more. They’ve seen and heard your leaders as they flip their positions almost daily on everything. America asks now, where has the puppeteer AOC been hiding lately? All we see are the strings attached to Mr. Biden’s mouth moving.
NO! No more years, months, weeks, or days of this. End the error. Restore America. Some day, Trump’s term will be seen as embarrassing as the Civil War is now.
No we do not!
