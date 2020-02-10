By CHARLES UPHAUS
Well. Those Republican senators who actually claimed to believe that the President would be “chastened” by the impeachment process have just had their words stuffed down their throats. How do they taste, Senators Ernst, Alexander, Collins — a little bitter, maybe?
What was going to result from the acquittal was clear all along to those who had eyes: retribution (commencing with Alexander Vindman), mockery (of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Mitt Romney et al.), self-aggrandizement, more trashing of norms (viz. the spectacle of the National “Prayer” Breakfast), the non-stop spewing of epithets (“sleazebag,” “corrupt,” “scum,” “leakers,” “liars,” “vicious,” “mean,” “lowlifes,” “non-people,” “stone-cold crazy,” “bullshit”).
The president has been accorded carte blanche to do whatever he pleases, and, oh, is he ever going to use it. Corrupting the electoral process is just the beginning.
Contrast the president’s words with those of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, fired for standing in the way of his and Rudy Giuliani’s corrupt scheme to use the resources of the U.S. government to pressure the government of Ukraine to influence a U.S. presidential election:
“We did this (speak out against this effort) because it is the American way to speak up about wrongdoing. I have seen dictatorships around the world, where blind obedience is the norm and truth-tellers are threatened with punishment or death. We must not allow the United States to become a country where standing up to our government is a dangerous act. It has been shocking to experience the storm of criticism, lies and malicious conspiracies that have preceded and followed my public testimony, but I have no regrets. I did — we did — what our conscience called us to do. We did what the gift of U.S. citizenship requires us to do.”
How do the servile actions of Trumpians in the senate, who swallow all their principles to avoid the wrath or mockery of The Donald, stand up against the actions Colonel Vindman and Ambassador Yovanovitch? Who would you rather have on your side when the chips were down — a bunch of toadies and mercenaries, or persons of integrity? There was a time when the party formerly known as Republicans claimed to value integrity and character. Those were the days.
Do we really want four more years of this? Is the current occupant of White House one you’d want to point to as an example for your children and grandchildren to emulate? I know I wouldn’t.
Charles Uphaus is a Frederick County resident.
