KEVIN KENNEDY
What sorts of things are you hearing these days? People I speak with tell me about feeling less stressed, a bit more at peace, and more hopeful about the future. There are still feelings of anxiety about COVID — and the smothering sense of unending boredom is ever-present. But the end of the pandemic feels closer to them, and they can foresee the time when they will be able to get out of the house whenever they want to and they can pursue activities more interesting than cleaning or fighting piles.
I also hear people talking about the relief which they began to feel after the election and how that continues to grow, to the point where they have started to feel like “themselves” again. Since the inauguration I have heard many comments about feelings of relief, hope, and, even, joy that we now have a president who is an intelligent and thoroughly decent person, who truly CARES.
We have also heard the sounds of silence. We have been freed from hearing the self-serving pronouncements and rants from the former president every time we turn on the news — or hear the reporters’ repetitions of his endless tweets about “The Big Steal.” Ah, blessed peace . . .
I would wish that everyone might have these kinds of positive, life-affirming feelings, but, from a few chance encounters and from noticing the tone of some of the writers to The Star, it is clear that some do not. That is sad.
What have we been hearing in recent days? The recorded sounds and the first-person reports from the Capitol on January 6 have been heard all week. Those who watched the insurrection unfold in real time have heard again the shouted expletives, the breaking glass, the cries of “Hang Mike Pence!”, and the urgings of the former president to his followers to not be cowards and to “fight like hell”.
We also have heard — some for the first time — other, more disturbing, sounds: Police frantically calling on their radios for help as they were being attacked by the rioters; Reports about the many elected officials and Capitol workers who made “last calls” to their families as they tried to hide from the mob; Rioters shouting “We’re here because Trump told us to come”; and a recording of a man stalking through the Capitol, calling “Nancy, Naaaaaaancy . . . “, in the manner of predators who stalk their victims in horror movies. Chilling.
What sorts of things have we been seeing these days? We’ve seen recorded videos from January 6: Rioters in full emotional roar and others in full military dress who walk purposefully in a group; Videos from a police body-camera as an officer was taken down and beaten; Senators and Representatives running away as the rioters got near to where they were.
This is what I know: Our country has survived the most “unbelievable” action ever perpetrated by a president. This action should NOT have been a surprise. We — as a country and as individuals — will survive and prosper. The former president escapes conviction in his impeachment trial, but he will not remain free.
(4) comments
Outstanding!![beam][beam][beam]
We also saw the same exact things with the BLM riots and the antifa nutcases, but the libs downplayed it.[rolleyes]
Trumpy grifters conned $255 million from Republicans by fleecing the flock with their election scams, then conned them into committing federal crimes. Almost conned them into killing the line of succession. Can't we understand that the republican party is and was his target?
Lock him up!
