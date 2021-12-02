TAYLOR SWANN
My uncle died a few years ago from lung cancer. He was a heavy smoker and that caused his lung cancer. My uncle died at a relatively young age. He was 45 when he died from lung cancer. He left his family and friends behind for an addiction he couldn’t control.
My brother has been smoking since he was 18. He has always been a heavy smoker. I do not want my brother to end up like my uncle did. My brother still has a long life to live and if he keeps smoking as much as he is, he is risking getting lung cancer. I am terrified that he will develop lung cancer, be hospitalized or even dead from this severe cancer.
Our lungs are a very important part of our body. Lungs are part of the respiratory system that help us breathe. Lung cancer starts in the lungs but then can affect the heart as well. This cancer can cause shortness of breath and can block major airways.
Also, lung cancer can cause fluid to build up not allowing the lungs to properly expand when you inhale. Roughly 90% of lung cancer cases are caused by smoking. About 10-20% of smokers develop lung cancer and this disease kills 1.2 million people a year. According to Mayo Clinic, when you inhale smoke that is filled with cancer-causing substances it damages the cells that are in your lungs. The tissue changes immediately after inhaling. At first the body might be able to fight the cancer, but after months and years of fighting off the cancer, your body will start to shut down and not be as strong as it was in the beginning of the process.
With the repeated exposure of the cancer-causing substances, the normal cells that line the lungs are damaged. The damaged lung cells will over time act abnormal and then cancer may start to develop.
The ALA (American Lung Association) is a national, nonprofit, voluntary health organization that was made to support those who want to quit smoking. If you know someone who is smoking and/or a heavy smoker, talk to them about the different resources there are to possibly help them with their smoking addiction. You can send these people to the ALA (American Lung Association) page, lung.org/help-support/lung-helpline-and-tobacco-quitline, so they can learn more facts and also get the help and advice they need.
Not only can you use this link to get help, you can call the hotline at 1-800-LUNGUSA. They are open at 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday- Friday. On the weekends, it is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. If you want to get help after hours, there is a link to submit a question and it will be answered the next business day. The lung help line are licensed nurses, respiratory therapists and certified tobacco treatment specialists.
