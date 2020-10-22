SANDRA DINELLO
A lot of good people find the idea of voting for President Trump for a second term on Nov. 3 to be unconscionable. They cite his coarse demeanor and his callus tweets as well as his upbringing in a wealthy family as clear evidence that he cannot possibly understand let alone care about the needs of average Americans.
To identify any shred of reason to case a ballot for this man, a person of faith would have to go back as far as the revival in the Hebrides, when two elderly, praying great-aunts of the president brought down the power of God upon their Scottish region.
A lot of good people find the idea of voting for Joe Biden reprehensible. They point out that the man has been in Washington, D.C., for the better part of 50 years without compiling a legislative agenda that has advantaged the American people. In fact, they contend, while average citizens have gained no advantage from his 45-plus years in office, his own family have reaped enormous wealth.
To identify any logical reason to vote for Joe Biden for president, one would have to go back to the tragic loss of his first wife and daughter in an automobile accident that happened decades ago, and cast a vote for a man who overcame heartache by delving into politics.
Many people who voted for Donald Trump when he was running against Hillary Clinton did so because she was steeped in scandal and corruption. These same people have not apprised themselves of the depth of the alleged scandal and corruption that surround Joe Biden.
Ignorance cannot be claimed by those who plan to vote for Trump for a second term because television and print media have saturated the news with tale after tale of his alleged incompetence and corruption.
Before voting in November, all of us need to do a fair and unbiased investigation of the candidates for ourselves. We can’t allow media hype and innuendo to brainwash us into thinking one candidate is perfect with the other isn’t.
We are Americans and we are free! We must assure that the choice we make in the upcoming election is based upon our own research and empathy for the candidate we choose, not upon information that is fed to us by individuals in charge of the media.
Be all means vote. But first investigate each candidate carefully. Do your research so your vote will reflect your hope for the future and your faith.
