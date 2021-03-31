MICHAEL MCGLYNN
Does America now reflect your values? No, it does not.
Mr. Kevin Kennedy recently wrote an opinion piece in The Star’s Open Forum. It was so egregious that it begged a reply.
As is usually the case with those on the far left, Mr. Kennedy starts out by ranting against former President Trump and anyone who supports him. Then of course he goes on to praise President Biden for his distribution of the COVID vaccines, which where started and mostly completed under President Trump. Next is praise of the American Rescue Plan. Have you read the plan? It places our country 1.9 trillion dollars deeper in debt. Less than less 8.5% of it actually goes to COVID related spending. Instead in its over 600 pages it includes money for: gender studies in Pakistan, environmental justice, 86 billion for union pension plans, billions for racial justice programs for farmers and an additional 126 billion to schools that have yet to spend the earlier stimulus money (and are still not open).
Moving on, he jumps on the racial bandwagon praising the BLM movement and then brings up AAPI hate. But of course there are no statistics or actual examples given. Did he forget about the billions of dollars of damage that has been caused in 2020 and 2021 through rioting, directly related to BLM protests? What about those killed during these protests? There are racists in our country like any other, and there is always room for improvement, but we are not a racist country. We are a country with limitless possibilities for everyone from Secretary of State, to President. Instead of fanning the flames of racial divide, why not try to ensure genuine and accurate reporting, such as the fact that there is no evidence whatsoever that the Atlanta shooter had any bias against the AAPI community.
Lastly, Mr. Kennedy goes on to spend his last three paragraphs and one third of his article attacking the GOP. In reply, let’s take a look at the great “humanity” of the Biden Administration. We have a massive surge of illegal immigrants flooding our southern border and being kept in cages, in inhumane conditions once they arrive. We have laws signed to strangle our Second Amendment rights and in effect criminalize nearly 1/3 of our population. We have a full blown race to implement any and all pro abortion legislation. We have a culture where if you dare to dissent you are destroyed, you can loose your job and you are labeled whatever the latest “woke” outrage of the day is. They even “canceled” Dr. Seuss!
Don’t be fooled. We are not in a better place today than we were at any time in the past. We are on a dangerous spiral to complete insanity, where one party, the radical left is the only one that will be allowed to be heard. Where all dissent will be crushed and all opposition destroyed, where history will be re-written and morality condemned. God help our country!
(27) comments
Ok, someone explain what a “far leftist radical” is. I really want to know. Remember the Scribes and Pharisees thought Jesus was a far leftist radical and possible insurrectionist. I think that’s good company.
Some people here would have called Jesus "vermin", "illegal", and advocated for him to be shot when he crossed the border.
I see the discussion nuts are out in full force, as expected. They are so predicable. You want facts? The writer did a good job of telling you the truth. But you lefties live in an alternate reality, where wrong is right and right is wrong. Closed minded. Blinded. Intolerant. Those describe today's progressive.
Actually the author calls Kennedy to task for not providing statistics or examples and then finishes his open forum without providing statistics or examples
Addressing the COVID vaccination distribution
* Operation Warp Speed was a part of CARES. CARES was passed by both houses of Congress with only 6 dissenting votes (3 Dems, 2 Reps, and 1 Independent)
Donnie didn’t have a whole lot to do with it
* When Biden was inaugurated, we had vaccinated about 20 million. Today it is close to 150 million and no one is claiming we are ‘mostly completed’
Actually... [rolleyes]
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/05/15/trump-administration-announces-framework-and-leadership-for-operation-warp-speed.html
Don't ever let your stupidity stop ya!
🙄. Here we go again. More misinformation spewed as the absolute truth. Golly, I keep looking for all these “far left radicals” and I just can’t find them. That’s because they exist only in the confused minds of Trump followers who have allowed themselves to be brainwashed by his lies.
I would think President Biden has more to do with his time than to go after Dr. Seuss. (The foundation that controls the copyright “elected” to withdraw 6 out of over 60 books.).
This is going to be a very long 4 years for these Far Right in Panic Mode. We all need to ask ourselves if we are part of the problem or part of the solution. The Covid relief bill will hopefully lift our economy up and get people vaccinated. The new infrastructure bills will provide thousands of jobs. Show me the evil here.
" I keep looking for all these “far left radicals” and I just can’t find them..." Well, at least you tried! Keep looking in your MSM approved sources though! They only report the "facts"... [lol]
The "far left radicals" can be found on this discussion post. Easy to find them.
That is not a definition.
So can the far right radicals
As opposite what? Fox News where the individuals sitting in front of the camera fall apart when former President Trump phones in and starts to rant about his lies and conspiracies again. After all, they’re being sued for lying and lying and lying.
Even CNN fact checked President Biden and found an error.
" We are on a dangerous spiral to complete insanity, where one party, the radical left is the only one that will be allowed to be heard. Where all dissent will be crushed and all opposition destroyed, where history will be re-written and morality condemned"
And, as we can see in the comments here, they'll continue to urinate all over our legs while looking us straight in the eye and insist that it's just a little rain. The Left is literally EVERYTHING they accuse others of being. Cult behavior at it's finest, folks...
"they'll continue to urinate all over our legs" ... i think raygun called that trickledown and you right wingers loved "trickledown"
between questions concerning dr. suess and mr potato head, how will we cope? lol
Doc is obsessed with underage sex, trans kids, and now, "golden showers" as well? ewww,
Again with the projection... [rolleyes] Pointing out facts or stupidity or willful ignorance isn't an obsession, it's called observation. However, assuming your "logic" is sound, that says a bit about you and your "calf spatter", yes? [beam]
Whatever "doc." I'm not the one "talking" about young boys and girls and what you want on your leg. Or "talking" about men and whom they "touch". Oh, Matt Gaetz called and asked could you bring your latest issue of Teen Vogue over tonight. He and Gym want to look at the pictures with you since you're always talking about it. Have fun, "honey."
Lordy, Joe cancelled Dr. Suess? Omigourd, speaking of the fake "outrage of the day." Just the facts, sir. Not many in your letter, if'n you don't mind me pointing that out. And don't pop a gasket, but I have to tell you that a woman's right to obtain a medical abortion has been law since 1973, when the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
Nowhere in the Constitution does it give a woman the right to murder her unborn baby. But it does give us the right to bear arms and the right of free speech, both of which the left wants to restrict. So you leftists add what is not there and take away what is there. As this nation falls apart.
Where in the Constitution does it say men have complete say over women's health decision?
It’s interesting that the majority of people that are against abortion couldn’t have one
We don't need a god's help. We need to people to wake up and realize that not everything is perfect and yes, everyone is supposed to help with society. I'm sorry that you see everything through your greasy myopic visions that "since it don't affect me none, must not be happenin'." We just got out of four years of the most inconsistent and inconstant presidency on record. But if you insist that it was 4 years of paradise on earth, you are the true embodiment of privilege.
Not god's help but God's help. The God of the Bible. Not the gods of this world. That is what the writer meant.
Do you mean the blue eyed blonde jesus?
Are you trying to be funny? Who’d be dumb enough to think that the person of Jesus would be blond and blue eyed? Or Mary would look like a menopausal German like the figure in my Hummel Nativity?
well ole scott did write not the "god of the world". so maybe he is excluding the blonde haired blue eyed jesus we all grew up on in our American world. not many blondes or blue eyes in the middle east homeland of jesus.
@Blackie - Pretty sad when you don't even understand your own side's sad attempt at sarcasm. Xe is referring to the many "glamour shot" paintings/crucifixion poses of your Christ figure wherein he is depicted as such. They were popular a few decades ago...
Yes, I remember those paintings and my menopausal Mary figurine.(with long blond hair)
European Christians want Jesus to look like them. Is it xenophobic? Yes. Is it unexpected? No.
