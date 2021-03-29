KEVIN KENNEDY
So, how are things for you these days? Less chaotic and more peaceful, right? Hasn’t it been liberating to not have to deal every day with the never-ending rants from the ex-President? We don’t have to hear and absorb his complaints, his nasty attacks on anyone who displeases him, his LIES. We don’t even have to think about him!
But it’s not just the removal of so much noxious static which makes the atmosphere so much better. There are positives to feel good about. At last there is action from many of our elected representatives to deal with the health, economic, and social crises which we have had to endure, especially over the past 12 months.
Have you gotten your COVID shot yet? Millions of vaccines are now being delivered, and President Biden has told us that we may be able to celebrate Independence Day this July as we once did (until last year): with family and friends AND as part of a community.
After a year in a painful recession, we are now on the verge of a great economic surge. The just passed American Rescue Plan will put money in the pockets of most citizens and will help to revive small businesses in our area and in communities like ours across the country. Jobs will return. Already, the future feels more positive. A recent survey reported that 63% of Republicans with annual incomes at or below $40,000 support the Rescue Plan.
The Black Lives Matter movement has done SO much to change forever the paradigm related to racism and discrimination. Even in spite of the horrific murders in Atlanta (all but 1 victim female; 6 of 8 Asian), citizens who are “different” in one or more ways — non-white skin color, female, sexuality, ethnic background, religious preference, etc. — every person of decency categorically rejects discrimination or violence against anyone who is “different.” And we now have a Justice Department which will vigorously prosecute hate crimes.
Why would ANYONE want to go back to that period of chaos, fear, suspicion, anger, depression, UNHAPPINESS?
And yet, “Trumpism after Trump” is a topic, and some support the idea of getting rid of the worst of “Trumpism” and promoting the best aspects. What?! A recent poll found that 65% of people who identify with the GOP still support Trump’s policies and positions. How could this be? The whole “package” is poisoned, every part is infected, and it needs to be taken apart and rebuilt.
The Democratic Party seems to be in a constant state of re-modeling, and Democrats DO stand for good things: Health care is a right; Diversity is a strength; The economy should work for everyone; Facts and truth matter. Compared to today’s GOP, the choice should be easy.
“All politics are local,” and we have elections coming this fall. We have seen clearly that character matters. The stark question is asked: Why would anyone who is a decent person choose to run as a Republican at this time? We should make sure that no one that we consider voting for has been poisoned by Trumpism.
