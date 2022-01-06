As we enter a new year with the attendant hope that comes with each annual changing of the calendar, a question remains to be answered: Who's in charge in Washington?
Has there ever been a more disastrous first year in modern presidential history? On Joe Biden's first day in office, there was a spate of Executive Orders despite his pre-election promise to limit such orders.
Closing of the Keystone pipeline on day one immediately laid off upwards of a thousand high-paid unionized American workers and annoyed our Canadian allies. Not to mention adding to what would become much higher fuel costs for all of us.
Then a shockingly sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan without any apparent forethought and/or intelligent military input. Thirteen Americans died due to his poor plan, needlessly died. More than in the entire last year of the prior administration. Think how this action appears to our enemies, or worst, to our allies? We are now viewed as weak, or at best, confused. Putin will not be concerned about Biden when he invades Ukraine. Likewise, Red China and their plans for Taiwan.
In every Democratic debate, then-candidates Biden and Harris promised free health care for all illegals and yet acted surprised when thousands and thousands appeared on our Southern border. But to his credit, he delegated the border issue to our Vice President. Now, Harris was dispatched to investigate the issue and visited Central America once and not one government there has heard from her since. By the way, remember how highly she praised Biden in the Democratic primaries?
In regards to the southern border, in his first 11 months, Biden will have willingly allowed 2 million folks to cross our open border. Two million. That's like adding the entire populations of Wyoming, Vermont, and North Dakota just in 11 months. Think for a moment how that impacts our hospitals, schools, social service agencies, courts, etc. One also must ask the obvious COVID question, how many of these 2 million were vaccinated? Any? Some? Most?
Continuing on with COVID.
Despite the then-candidate Biden's promise he had a plan that would treat the virus as a national issue, it is now apparent his plan was a failure. Pushing testing when supplies are nearly nonexistent is a non-starter, even more so when we now discover that he passed on the opportunity to order millions of these testing units months ago. All this has accomplished is near panic of desperate Americans standing in long lines. Just last week he realized his national plan is a failure. Seriously, 11 months in, one must ask "who's in charge?" Or, most importantly, "does he have a clue?"
We'll leave inflation for another letter.
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
