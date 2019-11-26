The election is over. The votes are in. The Virginia Legislature will now be free from Republican control for the first time in decades. Having the Democrats in control of all three branches of state government is NOT the end of the world, even if some readers seem to think so. Democrats are not perfect, but I have confidence that the newly elected majority will pursue policies which will do the most good for the most people.
Initiatives regarding education, gun safety, climate change/environmental protection, expanding health care to more residents, the ERA — and many other areas which affect us all — will now be debated and voted upon, rather than being smothered to death in Republican controlled committees. And maybe there can be needed corrections made in matters like gerrymandering, pay-day lending, and campaign finance reform.
Now the task for all of us is to free our country from the Party of Trump. The image of America and what it represents to its citizens — and to the rest of the world — has been steadily degraded over three years. The ongoing testimony from the impeachment hearings is showing that the intentions of this president are even more foul and corrupt than anyone would have imagined from an occupant of that office. What he did was not a simple quid pro quo, but more a situation of bribery/extortion, with implications for our National Security. Vladimer Putin must be delighted.
It is becoming clear that there may, in fact, be nothing that Trump wouldn’t do to further his own personal interests. And he acts with impunity because no one will stop him. The silence of nearly the entire collection of elected Republicans to Trump’s awful words and his crude, cruel, and dangerous actions has been shocking. They are choosing party over country.
Even worse, they have chosen him over country.
In the televised impeachment hearings, many Republicans have abandoned all sense of right and wrong, as they try to defend the indefensible. Meanwhile, the “dear leader” and his agents heap scorn on the military officers and career diplomats who have stepped forward to tell the truth.
To anyone, in the midst of all this, who still plans to vote Republican, I ask, “Why?” Years ago there were reasons people might do that, but what does the Republican Party stand for NOW? What good things has it done recently? Seriously.
In Frederick County, the myth of the Republican Party endures. At different polling sites on Election Day I heard too many voters ask, “Which candidates are the Republicans? That’s who I’m voting for.”
How sad that so many remain tied to a party which, in spirit, no longer exists. What a loss for Virginia to not have Ronnie Ross, Irina Khanin, and Mavis Taintor in the Legislature to contribute their skills to the state’s leadership. Instead, the incumbent “placeholders” will continue to represent us.
And what a shame that Frederick County will not benefit from any “new blood”. We had the opportunity to elect 3 energetic, forward-thinking people — Heidi David-Young, Steve Jennings, and John Lamanna — to the Board of Supervisors. How exciting that would have been! Frederick County is on the cusp of another growth spurt. I do hope that the “old guard” is up to the task.
You know ol' Vlad, do ye, Kevin?
Putin is probably enjoying the Democrats constant efforts to remove a President, who ran with the slogan of making America great again. All we have heard from the Democrats is Russian interference, Ukraine, rights for illegal immigrants, etc. Never focusing on the needs of America or it's citizens.
I saw a guy wearing a shirt that stated "why should I push 1 for English". It actually made me think, how true, I didn't grow up pushing 1. We are a nation of immigrants, true, who entered America legally, & learned our language, just like you do in other countries. Why is it a crime to focus on the needs of our country, our citizens? Why are people attacked for doing that today? Why do foreign countries have preference over our own nation?
I heard a famous slogan from a Democratic president years ago, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country". The media, today's Democrats would never stand for that today. Now I shall await the rants, the attacks, for making a simple comment, but surprisingly they won't come from Trump, but from people who proclaim to be better than him. The Democratic party, how ironic you have become.
Democrats would never stand for stepping up to serve their country?" That's untrue. Personally I think everyone who is able should serve their country. Sometimes serving your country means working in a hardship territory like Ukraine, to help uphold American interests, which is actually putting Americans first. Helping to spread democracies and stop the spread of totalitarianism is what we do; or what we used to do, and building alliances along the way to help with a stable world-which is also in American interests. We aren't an island after all.
I can point out one thing Mr. Kennedy seems never to have learned in his years of pontificating in the pages of the Star. When trying to convince people who may not agree with your political views and approved candidates, don't continue to denigrate those people for what you consider their stupid choices. It's not going to change their minds. And as to his fantasy story of traveling to different polling places and listening to voters ask who the Republican candidates are, I only say "Yeah, that happened."
