JENNIFER B. SMITH
In a year when our collective consciousness about abuse of power, sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace has been raised, our community continues to see hundreds of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence cases. Domestic violence is not a women’s issue, but a community issue. Most people think that domestic violence is a private, family matter and choose not to get involved. However, domestic violence impacts a community in surprising ways. It tears the very fabric of a community by dismantling family units and causing a ripple effect of repercussions that are felt for many years.
One of the most lasting consequences of domestic violence is the harm it does to family bonds. Children witnessing violence committed against their parent can find it difficult to trust adults in the future. It compromises their attachment to the person that should love and protect them, weakening the family unit. Researchers estimate that between 3.3 million and 10 million children are exposed to adult domestic violence each year. These children have higher levels of anger, hostility, disobedience, and withdrawal. Adult victims suffer from a host of long-term health problems like heart disease, chronic pain, stress disorders, and arthritis, increasing health care costs for everyone. It is difficult to put a dollar amount to such visits given the complexity of the U.S. health care system, but estimates from a recent study indicate that domestic violence can cost anywhere between $2.3 billion to $7 billion within the first 12 months after victimization.This includes health care costs for the victim’s body and mind for conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and dissociation. It can negatively affect a company’s bottom line too.The Department of Labor reports that victims of domestic violence lose nearly 8 million days of paid work per year in the U.S., resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in productivity for employers. In addition to lost workdays, domestic violence makes it more difficult for victims to concentrate at work, which may further impact productivity.
These findings underscore the fact that violence is not a private problem, but in fact a cycle that affects children, their peers, the workplace, and, by extension, all of us.
This month is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it provides an opportunity to educate our community on the seriousness of domestic violence and the prevalence of this epidemic. Victims of domestic violence need to know that help is available. Importantly, friends and family members of victims also need to know that if they know of someone who is experiencing domestic violence, they must speak up and seek assistance. We need to come together as a community and take a stand to end domestic violence. Please do not be passive bystanders of abusive or unhealthy relationships. Far too frequently, they end in terrible tragedies. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can get free help and support from The Laurel Center by calling 540-667-6466.
Jennifer B. Smith is board president of The Laurel Center in Winchester.
