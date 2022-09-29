October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Every October during DVAM, advocates and communities across the country rally together to mourn those who have died because of domestic violence, celebrate those who have survived, and to bring awareness to this horrible crime.
Domestic violence has many faces: physical, sexual, emotional, cultural, financial and digital. It does not discriminate and includes violence against children, elders, and LGBTQ2S+ individuals. More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.
One of the ways in which we bring awareness to domestic violence is to wear the color purple. This color is associated with the United States Military’s Purple Heart, which is presented to those who have been wounded while serving. For survivors of domestic violence, who have been wounded both physically, mentally and emotionally, the color is meant to be a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending violence. It is a powerful color, giving hope and strength to many survivors of violence.
Throughout October, we will be sharing content on social media and wearing a lot of purple to help raise awareness and to educate our communities on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. You can do the same. Share the content we post on your social media pages and wear purple — shirts, socks, ties, nail polish, ribbons – anything purple to identify yourself as an advocate and to raise awareness at your school, work or place of worship.
The Laurel Center is planning several community events as part of this year’s DVAM activities in October. We welcome and encourage community participation in the following events:
· 10/1/22 – Walk and Wag (9-11 AM), Chet Hobert Park, Berryville
· 10/6/22 – 31st Annual Candlelight Vigil (7-8 PM), Joint Judicial Center
· 10/8/22 – Bi-National Health Fair (10-2 PM), Our Health
· 10/9/22 – Marker-Miller Apple Harvest Tabling Event (10-2 PM)
· 10/11/22 - WOW Networking Luncheon Tabling Event (11-1 PM), GW Hotel
· 10/13/22 - Top of Virginia Triad Fall Festival Presentation (8:30-1 PM), Moose Lodge
· 10/15/22 - WOW Warrior Walk (9-11AM), Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
· 10/18/22 – Law Enforcement Appreciation Cook Out (12-2PM), The Laurel Center
· 10/19/22 – Laurel Ridge Violence Education Week Tabling Event (12-2 PM)
· 10/20/22 – Shenandoah University Intimate Partner Violence Tabling Event (11-4 PM)
· 10/27/22 – Laurel Ridge Domestic Violence Presentation (9:30-11AM)
· 10/29/22 – The Family Drive-In Trunk or Treat Tabling Event (4-8:30 PM)
We look forward to seeing our community members at the various events this month. Please do not forget to wear purple to show your solidarity with survivors of domestic violence and to promote awareness of this serious crime in our community. There is power in purple.
Faith B. Power, Ed.D, is The Laurel Center's executive director.
