In regard to a Jan. 11 Winchester Star article in which Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney told the Board of Supervisors that if the county doesn’t raise real estate taxes, it won’t be able to fund new requested positions (37!!) and capital requests and will have to reduce requested operating costs by more than $4 million, well, dare this taxpayer say, “Good. Cut.”
Do your job: Reduce requested operating costs. County spending is not frugal and is clearly too high and growing at a rate that significantly outpaces inflation.
So, cut.
So-called “requests” are just that, and should be clearly recognized as “wish lists.” (There were several years when I requested of Santa a pony. He did not come through. But I did get a pretty nice ball glove. And a football that looked like real leather.)
At home, we cut. We were a two-car family. Cut. Now one. How might a creative sheriff do the same? He can do the same out of necessity, imposed by the county administrator. (Board of Supervisors?)
The sheriff will offer endless “requests.” Unjustifiable.
This now old, bureaucratic budget game has to end.
Economic fact: As the county economy grows, county spending does NOT have to keep pace. On a relative basis it can actually decrease its reliance on the homeowner. A property tax increase on homeowners is surely not a necessary, concomitant result. Likely even counterproductive. Your supervisors don’t realize the economics of this.
They are looking for more dollars in all the wrong places.
But that is understandable. What is most unfortunate is that the hefty salaries at the top county offices don’t buy us a more informed level of financial analysis.
