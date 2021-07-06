I had a wonderful opportunity to have clinical rotation this past semester in Winchester as an SU nursing student. I also had the possibility of contracting COVID-19. I am now vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu, however I have no idea who else is. When I started clinicals at the hospital, which was in late March 2021, the daily COVID case numbers in just Frederick County were on average 18 cases per day. I don’t know how many of those people were sent to Winchester Medical Center or how I interacted with them. However, it would be more comforting to know that people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can be.
In the past year-and-a-half, COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 people in the US, and the numbers are rising every day. It is a horrible disease, but it has new vaccines. Some people are on the fence, and that is entirely understandable. A few cases of an extremely rare type of blood clot were reported after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Nearly 7,000,000 doses have been administered of this vaccine and there were 6 reported cases (less common than the same side effect from hormonal birth control, and far less common than blood clots from COVID itself). This information created some fear. It should also create some trust. It is good to know that the company, the CDC, and FDA are honest about the very rare but possible side effects and complications of this vaccine.
Some people are claiming to “wait for” herd immunity to protect them, instead of the vaccine. Herd immunity is when a large part of a population is immune to a virus, protecting those who are not. If people who can be vaccinated refuse to get the vaccine to “wait for herd immunity”, herd immunity will not be achieved. Right now fewer than half of Americans are vaccinated, we need millions more people to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity to protect those truly unable to get the vaccine.
If you haven't gotten or haven’t considered looking into getting vaccinated for COVID-19, I am urging you to do so. If you have, convince those around you it is the right decision, in a respectful way. It could give other people knowledge they didn't have before and leave them to get the vaccine for their and the public’s safety. A great resource to access that is easy to understand VaccineInformation.org. It is okay to be hesitant, but please don’t “wait for” herd immunity.
Alyse Bragg is a nursing student at Shenandoah University.
The most dominant strain of the flu pandemic of 1918 killed mostly healthy young men as it was incited by their aggressive immune system. My fear is this flu will evolve to do the same this winter. Unfortunately, this is the age group that thinks, it’s a hoax, or their invincible, and they aren’t getting shots.
Also, when my wife first volunteered to give shots in March, she was giving 60 to 90 in three hours. Last week, when she volunteered, she gave 9 shots in three hours.
Yes! Note the uptick of cases in state with low vaccination rates.
I agree with the author. Please get vaccinated. Each new person who catches COVID provides the virus with yet another opportunity to mutate and become more contagious, more deadly, and -- worst of all -- impervious to the vaccine. The vaccine is free, safe, and nearly painless. If you haven't been vaccinated, please get your shots now. It's the right thing to do for yourself, your family, and our country.
Unfortunately, Catherine, the majority who refuse to get vaccinated do so because of the lies they believe.
