DONALD SEARS
During Donald Trump’s first run for the presidency he took great delight in telling the following allegorical tale:
A lady returning home on a chilly day noticed a brilliantly colored snake lying comatose beside the path. Intrigued by its color, she placed the snake in a basket and took it to her home, hoping it could be revived. The cold-blooded viper, once exposed to the warmth, regained its natural vigor, and when the lady poked it to see if it was alive, the snake bit her. Knowing the bite was lethal, the lady asked the snake why he would do such a thing to one who had shown him kindness. The snake smugly smiled, “Lady, you knew I was a snake before you took me in.”
Trump recites this snake allegory as a way to disparage immigrants, who he believes reveal their true “criminal” nature once they are comfortably within our borders. But like most of the lies in which he traffics, this story has proven to be more projection than an actual depiction of the truth. Such Trumpian hypocrisy has not been lost on Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney. She knows from whence comes the poison that now endangers American democracy.
To quote Cheney, “We can’t embrace the notion the election was stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”
In 2016 Americans decided to give a fading reality TV star a chance to lead the greatest democracy in the world. He had four years to prove himself worthy of the honor. But when the American people decided he was not the best fit, Trump “bit” the country that had given him the chance few others have had. Invoking the big lie, he injected a poison into our system that might yet prove fatal.
Trump’s Constitutional betrayal should come as no surprise to anyone. In 2015, a year before Trump’s election, Republican Lindsey Graham said, “(Trump’s) a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot...if we (Republicans) don’t reject Donald Trump, we have lost the moral authority...to govern this great nation.” And in May of 2016, Republican Ted Cruz added, “(Trump) is a pathological liar, he doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies...the man is utterly amoral.”
So you see, the surprise is not Trump’s behavior. The surprise is the betrayal of the Constitution by Republicans. Conservative Republican Liz Chaney understands her party has become more subservient to Donald Trump than to our founding document. The GOP has become a cult of personality willing to sacrifice Republicans of conscience on the altar of Trump. But then again, that should have been obvious early on when the party so easily sacrificed the reputation of John McCain.
Perhaps upon closer inspection, we’d find that the GOP, which so easily succumbed to Trumpism, has a bit of “snake” within it, too.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
