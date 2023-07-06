DONALD SEARS
Donald Trump’s phoenix-like rise from the ashes of the 2020 and 2022 election losses is causing heartburn not only for Democrats, but also for some Republicans.
When the Trump train slowed almost to a stall in November of 2022, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears hopped off. But now that Trump’s train is back on track and picking up steam, Earle-Sears may have trouble jumping back on.
After the poor election showing of Republicans in 2022, Virginia’s lieutenant governor said it was time for her party to move on from Trump, “The voters have spoken, and they’ve said they want a different leader. And a true leader understands when they have become a liability.”
Trump’s “retribution” was swift. He called Earle-Sears a “phony” for her betrayal of him and his MAGA followers.
Of course, this rebuke was mild in comparison to what he has said about other Black women. Congresswomen Maxine Waters was deemed “low-IQ,” former White House aide Omerosa Manigault Newman was labeled “a dog,” Vice President Kamala Harris was dubbed a “monster,” and members of “the squad” were told to go back where they came from.
But still, Trump had made his point. Earle-Sears, the former head of Black Americans to Re-elect Trump, was now persona non grata in the Trump camp.
Since it appears Trump has righted his ship with the majority of Republicans, it’s hard to imagine an anti-Trumper winning a primary in Virginia. Earle-Sears’ hope of becoming Virginia’s next governor may have been dashed with her principled stand against Trump. Alas, her impressive conservative credentials will prove to be as much help to her in winning a Virginia primary as Liz Cheney’s were to her in Wyoming’s House primary.
However, not all Republicans who have written off Trump have been relegated to a long stay in the doghouse. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Lindsey Graham had both prematurely severed links with Trump, only to later regain favor. But it wasn’t pretty. Their groveling and over-the-top sycophancy proved to Trump that their spinelessness was something of which he could take advantage in the future.
So, up on the stage they went with him, although in the case of Graham, to a chorus of boos and catcalls from the MAGA maniacs.
Therefore, if Earle-Sears would be willing to set aside her character, pride and principle, schedule a trip to Mar-a-Lago, kiss the ring, toss Governor Youngkin under the bus and succumb to being a useful tool of Trump, she could find there is still a pathway to the governorship, albeit achieving such being a greatly diminished honor.
