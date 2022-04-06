Long before Donald Trump uttered the words, "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you are able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing," Donald Trump Jr. had held a meeting at Trump Tower that seems to be the origin for Trump's utterance. When Donald Jr. had been informed Russia had "information" incriminating Hillary Clinton, he'd responded by texting, "Thanks Rob...if it's what you say, I love it..." The Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer was then held to discuss what "dirt" the Russians had on Clinton. Trump Sr.'s request of Russia (Putin) landed him in the crosshairs of a Special Council investigation.
Long before Donald Trump made his infamous phone call to extort a quid pro quo from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's "lawyer" Rudy Giuliani was in Ukraine establishing the parameters of the "this for that." Because of Giuliani's ruthless efficiency, when Trump said to Zelenskyy, "I need you to do me a favor, though," Zelenskyy already had good reason to believe Trump was confirming Ukraine would not receive vitally needed "Stingers" and "Javelins" nor a reassuring presidential visit unless Ukraine opened an investigation into Trump's presidential rival, Joe Biden. Trump's well-prepared ultimatum gained for him his first impeachment.
Long before Donald Trump's inciteful Jan.6 speech on the Ellipse, presidentially pardoned Trump ally Steve Bannon helped lay the groundwork for the ensuing insurrection. Not only did Bannon promulgate "the big lie," but he also promoted the large crowd infiltrated with violent militiamen prepared to do real damage at the Capitol. When Trump told his minions to "march to the Capitol" and "fight like hell," he gave the go-ahead to those already prepped to do so. That premeditated "executive" order earned for Trump his unprecedented second impeachment.
Long before Donald Trump asked Putin to expose Hunter Biden's alleged wrongdoings, Trump's mouthpieces at Fox News had already introduced into America's psyche the idea that a scandalized Hunter Biden equated to a scandalized President Biden. Tucker Carlson, Russian state television's favorite newsclip, opened an avenue for Trump to shamelessly appeal to Putin for aid in degrading President Biden — who, not coincidentally, is Ukraine's most vital ally in its war with Putin's Russia.
Much has been made of President Biden's latest gaffe, when he said Putin should be removed from power. While it's true Biden is gaffe prone, Trump has made many of his own — John McCain is not a war hero; bleach injections as a possible cure for COVID-19; Putin is more credible than America's intelligence agencies. If one also takes into consideration all the behind-the-scenes preparation by Trump sycophants Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson that begot Trump's most egregious blatherings, then Biden's "slips of the tongue" in comparison take on an air of not much more than winsome quaintness.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County. (He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.)
