After a heartbreaking loss to the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS, Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, frustrated by the Yankees' dominance over him, conceded the Yankees were his "Daddies."
Five years later, pitching as a Philadelphia Philly in the 2009 World Series against the Yankees, that comment came back to haunt Martinez. Walking to the mound he was greeted by 60,000 howling Yankee fans chanting, "Who's your daddy? Who's your daddy?" — century-old slang derived from the dark world of prostitution. A "daddy" is a prostitute's pimp. Reference to this obvious power differential is what lends meaning to the derision Martinez received from the Yankee Stadium crowd.
Cynics have long compared politics to legalized prostitution. While that assessment may be true, comparing politicians to prostitutes is an insult to prostitutes. Too many prostitutes are desperate women trapped in a dead-end profession, whereas politicians eagerly pursue their "public service" positions.
There is no better example of this than House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy's debasement has come about because of his desire for power and prestige should he someday become the next House Speaker. Immediately after the Jan. 6 insurrection McCarthy condemned the role President Donald Trump played in this attack on American democracy. On the floor of the House and in phone calls with Republican leadership, McCarthy expressed his disdain for Trump's Jan. 6 actions. Ah, but what a difference three weeks make.
McCarthy is not a downtrodden prostitute. He is a powerful Washington politician. Yet by Jan. 27 he had flown to Mar-a-Lago, genuflected and kissed Trump's ring, groveling for Trump's forgiveness. The kowtowing did not end there. The obeisant McCarthy had to again prostrate himself before Trump when a taped phone conversation proved him to be a liar.
Trump, knowing a compromised McCarthy was of more use to him than a decimated one, gave the wounded politician CPR — not for McCarthy's benefit, but for his own. That gives rise to the question — Kevin McCarty: "Who's your Daddy?"
Understanding the relationship between Trump and McCarthy helps us to better evaluate Trump's status. There's evidence Trump is not at the political hierarchy's apex. Despite Trump's inclination to belittle others in order to elevate himself, no one has ever heard Trump refer to Vladimir Putin as "Little Vlad." In fact, every chance Trump gets, he goes out of his way to praise the dictator. When Putin unleashed his violent attack upon Ukraine, Trump characterized Putin's strategy as a "genius" move. He has since doubled down by calling Putin "smart." As president, Trump was proactive in promoting Putin's interests. He said Putin was more believable than America's intelligence agencies. By pulling American troops from the Syrian border, Trump abandoned our Kurdish allies and handed Syria over to Putin. The quid pro quo debacle with Ukraine's President Zelensky directly benefited Putin's soon-to-come invasion of Ukraine. For some reason Trump, an American president, was and still is subservient to Vladimir Putin. Thus, the question — Donald Trump, "Who's your Daddy?"
Donald Sears is a resident of Winchester.
