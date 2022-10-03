Thanks to the American Association of University Women and Handley Library this past Saturday, a standing room only crowd of District 6 residents was able to hear directly from the two candidates vying to represent us in Congress.
The differences between them could not be clearer.
Republican Incumbent Ben Cline attempted to present himself as a genial moderate, emphasizing his efforts to work collaboratively with Democratic colleagues. Comically, he blamed the current lack of bipartisanship on the fact that Republicans and Democrats have separate lounges and adjourn through different doors at lunchtime, rather than on the extreme positions held by today’s Republican party. Apparently, it has never occurred to him to simply walk through the Democrats’ door to initiate an actual bipartisan discussion.
In fact, Cline is a MAGA extremist who voted against accepting the 2020 election result, who has opposed every major piece of legislation that would benefit his constituents, and who is on record as favoring abortion bans. By questioning the election results, he impugns the integrity and competence of elections officials throughout the Commonwealth and the country. His continued reluctance to condemn the “big lie” calls into question his commitment to democracy. This supposed advocate of limited government supports its aggressive intrusion into the most private and intimate areas of women’s lives. His refusal to even consider the most moderate firearms legislation puts everyone’s life at risk.
Refreshingly, Jennifer Lewis did not parrot Cline’s blithe generalities. Rather, she clearly enumerated the numerous ways Biden’s Build Back Better and Inflation Reduction Acts, legislation he proudly voted against, will benefit residents of the district our current representative purports to represent.
Lewis’ work in the areas of mental health, environmental justice, and community advocacy give her an understanding of the struggles and challenges faced by too many district residents, an understanding that Cline lacks or simply has no empathy for.
Your vote for Jennifer Lewis will ensure that we have a representative in Congress who cares about and votes in favor of better healthcare, higher wages, increasing reliance on renewable energy, immigration reform, tax fairness and criminal justice, someone who will actually work on our behalf, rather than one who only works to hide his extremism under a Mr. Nice Guy mask.
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
