DAVID GUSTAFSON
Congratulations to the 375 people who took the initiative and showed up last week to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting in which the board discussed potentially reducing $22 million of county funding requested in the School Board’s proposed budget. The crowd spilled into the hall. Alas, the “I don’t really care” deciding vote was not in the crowd.
Without a vote or even with a threatened vote, the damage sought is being done. Decisions are being made to look elsewhere by Frederick County educators.
In the spirit of exhausting even icky alternatives, many states have started “charter schools.” I urge everyone to go to networkforpubliceducation.org and sign up for their emails. Every day you’ll get a short digest of how charter schools promise to work out for children and payout for providers and legislators. You won’t see this info in the flashy ads for their “quality” instruction.
To be sure there are charter successes, but they do not outweigh their failures. Fun fact: 40% of charter schools close within 10 years.
For those demanding budget transparency, “fast and loose” are the bywords of charters. For example:
· Fifteen states with charters do not require background checks for staff.
· Thirty-three states do not require certification or allow so many exceptions existing regulations are meaningless.
· Forty-one states allow schools to contract with businesses owned by charter school board members, and in 19 states these transactions are not required to be disclosed.
Mischief abounds.
I lived through charter implementation in Ohio. A company gave away computers and free internet to each child and all instruction was online. Remember how well that worked?
No attendance was taken and the company, named White Hat, fought Ohio for years to keep attendance figures secret. Under extreme pressure from the auditor, the state tried to get back the millions in tuition for kids who occasionally or never signed on. The fight continued at least a decade later.
And when the children came back to public schools, they were crushed to see how far ahead their peers were.
Virginia is barely wet to the ankles in this mess. We can prevent a headlong plunge by having the Frederick County Board of Supervisors renounce their interest in these high fructose corn syrup (sweet but non-nutritional) educational options, declare they have seen the error of their ways and vote to fully fund the futures of our children. Be ready to attend the supervisors’ meetings at 107 North Kent St. because the fight is not over.
