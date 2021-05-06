ANDREW WHITE
In our country, there is a radical disparity between the income of the very wealthy and the middle class worker. As an example of the radical disparity in income, the most recently retired CEO of Valley Health made more than 100 times the income of the lowest paid employee. I can understand a 5 times greater income or even a 10 times greater one for an especially effective CEO, but 100 times is over the top.
You, the hard-working middle class, are paying for that income with the limited monetary resources you have available every time you pay for desperately needed, very expensive, medical services that are not cover by your health insurance, if you can afford health insurance at all.
You would think that the wealthy would give a greater percentage of their income to charity than you, the middle class worker. But that is not so. On the whole, they are not a generous as you. Overall, they give less of a percentage of their income to charities than you.
On April 29, The Winchester Star reported that President Biden has proposed increases in taxation on the top 0.3% of wealthy taxpayers — increased income tax and increased capital gains tax. This does not even address the many other tax loopholes wealthy people use to minimize their taxes. Biden has also proposed long overdue tax increases on corporate America.
If you are a middle class citizen, I think you should support Biden’s proposal. By your sheer numbers, you have the influence through your legislators to enable Biden to make these changes that will benefit you. You need to make your voice known because there are well-endowed, very powerful lobbying groups that will oppose this legislation on Capitol Hill.
Don’t believe the so-called “trickle-down effect” that says you will benefit from limited taxation of wealthy people and corporations. And don’t feel bad if wealthy people and corporations have to tighten their belts. You have probably had to do that many times in your lives and so should they, finally!
