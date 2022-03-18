PAUL ZISSERSON
“We are all Ukrainians” has been a high-minded response from many Americans as we watch the brutal Russian invasion of that country.
But we are not Ukrainians. To say this is being heroic on the cheap. Bombs are not flying around Route 522. Children’s safety at Armel Elementary School is not threatened by the approach of enemy soldiers. Winchester walking mall is not surrounded by tanks and other armored vehicles. Comparing ourselves to the Ukrainian defenders of Kyiv, for example, is an insult to their heroism and insensitivity to their suffering.
And most importantly, our attempt to be rhetorically sympathetic does not help in the U.S. formulating a policy and understanding the consequences of whatever that policy ought to be.
Do we really want to move from rhetorical, humanitarian, and weapons aid to the reality of what the Ukrainians are enduring?
Ukraine experienced the killings of hundreds of thousands during the Holocaust. Are we willing to have a nuclear holocaust unfold there if we directly confront the Russians?
Even if Putin’s threats of going nuclear are just fear-mongering, do we want a direct conventional war with Russia over Ukraine which will result in perhaps thousands of U.S. causalities? A situation which one could envision likely reading someday in The Star is about local families whose brave children were killed or maimed in a battle for Kyiv.
If the U.S. directly intervenes, how confident can we be that our leaders will have the perseverance and determination to keep military forces fighting? We ignominiously pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving its citizens with a power structure led by the brutal, barbaric Taliban. Would that be a preview of a war with Russia that bogged down the U.S. in Ukraine?
These are not questions with easy answers. But they are just a few questions that have to be raised instead of fooling ourselves that we feel the pain of the heroic Ukrainians.
Paul Zisserson is a resident of Lake Frederick.
