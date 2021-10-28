For all of us residing in the Stonewall District of Frederick County, apparently, we have a newcomer independent wanting to represent us on the Board of Supervisors, running on a platform of nothing more than “it’s time for a change.”
It's a common theme — someone moves to Frederick County, complains about everything, and attempts to tell me how bad I have it. Really? Do you have anything constructive to contribute? I have not read one thing or plan this independent has to make my life better. Just ramblings about how screwed up he thinks things are and that it’s “time for a change.” Give me a break. I’ve heard this nonsense before from gloom and doomers who have nothing to add but can save us poor, unsuspecting voters.
We have lived in the Stonewall District of Frederick County for 25 years. Judy McCann-Slaughter has successfully represented us since 2016. We enjoy a wonderful quality of community and life due in no small part to her action, attention, and labor for the citizens of Frederick County. Her passion and commitment to public service are demonstrated by results, not platitudes.
Judy’s track record is the practice of sound fiscal judgment and long-term vision. We enjoy one of the lowest tax rates of any jurisdictions around us. We have an excellent public school system including new middle and elementary schools. We have well-managed, equipped and funded public safety services. Judy led the initiative for a new communications system. There were also improvements to road and transportation infrastructure including the new crossover to 522. Additionally, there was new commercial and industrial business.
Please join me in supporting Judy McCann-Slaughter to continue representing us on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Judy’s experience, serving on the Finance Committee, Transportation Committee, Metropolitan Planning Committee, Public Safety Committee, Conservation Easement Committee and Economic Development Authority is invaluable to the residents of Frederick County.
Stan Crockett is a resident of Frederick County.
