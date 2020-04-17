TERI MERRILL
I’ve fought cynicism my entire life, having been raised by a single mother who was confident that every politician was corrupt and every policy was created to benefit the lawmakers, not the electorate. It was hard to remain positive in light of that type of cynicism, and for six decades, I’ve tried to be clear-eyed but trusting about the motives of most elected officials. Heck...I even ran a campaign to become an elected official, because I was motivated to represent voters in my ward.
But the recent move by the so-called President has me sinking into the darkest, deepest level of cynicism possible. It took my sisters to suggest to me that the real reason Donald Trump won’t support a bailout for the U.S. Postal Service isn’t because he wants it to restructure its debt or streamline its operations or any number of good reasons to update the business model of this essential government service. No, the cynical reason for Donald Trump to allow the U.S. Postal Service to fail is because he wants to hamper any attempts by states to increase mail-in voting in November.
That thought never occurred to me, not once in my trying-not-to-be cynical mind. But now that it’s been presented to me, I see how ridiculous it was for me not to consider the worst possible motives when it comes to the behavior of Donald Trump. Of course he’s miles ahead when it comes to being diabolical, corrupt, self-serving, and mean spirited. But for him to use the COVID-19 pandemic and the Cares Act as cover to take down the U.S. Postal Service in order to hamper or halt mail-in voting, early voting and absentee voting in November is beyond frightening. This man knows he cannot win the 2020 presidential election without cheating. He did it in 2016 with the help of the Russians. Now he’s attempting to cheat again with the tacit approval of Republicans, and we’re all watching it in real time.
I hate being cynical, but more than that, I hate the corruption that’s happening in plain sight at the highest levels of government. We have a method of intervention to stop this devious and deviant so-called President: it’s called Election Day. Don’t let Donald Trump cheat his way to another win. Vote for Joe Biden on Nov. 3, 2020.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.