ROBINA BOUFFAULT
I refer to two articles that appeared in The Star on Dec. 22, “EDA amends deal to keep proposed development on track” and “Authority’s successes in 2021 bolster city’s tax base.”
Some of the comments made by staff liaison Hershberger left me troubled, including his assertion that “the EDA is self-sufficient and does not use tax proceeds.” Please note that the EDA staff are paid by the city, not from EDA funds — along with many of their operational expenses.
Since Mr. Hershberger’s arrival in early 2017, city taxpayers have provided the funding for the purchase of the two B-1 district properties cited in the articles: Cameron Street Investments (Lynx) and Piccadilly Street Investments (Aikens).
With no firm commitments from anyone, the EDA still proceeded with the demolition of all existing buildings, also at taxpayers’ expense, so that now, four years later — we are left with two empty lots and two still unfinalized projects.
Now, several months later, the EDA has just “amended” one of the agreements, voting to give even more financial concessions to entice Aikens to proceed, but still with no firm commitment as of yet. Will there be even more concessions later on?
The total cost to the taxpayers (not EDA) for those two empty lots, (not forgetting the Cork Street fiasco), totaled more than $2,780,000 — even though in 2018, their combined assessed value with buildings still intact, was only $1,877,500. Since that time, those properties — still owned by two EDA LLCs — have generated no tax revenue at all — going on four years and counting. This is a substantial loss of tax revenue, certainly not a gain.
Additionally, both projects are ignoring the city’s B-1 business zoning — and the city’s 30% green space requirement.
The Lynx project as proposed is fully 97% residential, with a residential density over 3 times that allowed in the city ordinance. The Aikens project is 100% residential. No 30% green space in either.
Any planner knows that residential development, contrary to business and commercial development, always generates more in taxes than it brings in tax revenue, due to the education component. This is not new and is well documented.
The higher the percentage of residential construction, the more schools are built, the higher the tax rate. All you have to do is look east to Loudoun, Fairfax, etc., for myriad examples of soaring tax rates and increasing congestion.
Mr. Hershberger’s comment that “The end result is tax dollars generated. This is no loss to the taxpayers, and in fact is a gain of taxable real estate” is utter nonsense, given the millions already lost, and the prospect of two theoretically business district projects being turned into residential communities that will need more schools.
Why are developers being allowed to brush off city ordinances at will — or even at the suggestion of city staff? Ordinances that are supposed to protect current residents from improper and invasive development?
City Council and EDA staff need to seriously reassess their economic development strategy. City staff should be instructed to respect the city ordinances — not brush them aside — as well as respect the intent of the city’s Strategic Plan, which is in jeopardy of being permanently derailed.
Please don’t “Loudoun” Winchester.
