NANCY SHUMAR
As a former resident of Winchester, I continue to follow the happenings around town and the Valley. Three of my children were born in Winchester, and my children spent every summer with their grandparents going swimming at Cacapon, rooting for the Royals, cheering at the demolition derby, slurping frozen custard, and enjoying the unmatched beauty and history of the area. I have no doubt that my children have a superior knowledge of history, geography, humanity and culture compared to their California cohorts as a result of their days spent in Winchester.
The petition to change the name of Jubal Early Drive is troubling on many levels. Businesses would face crippling expenses to completely change their licensing, letterheads, advertising, internet presence, merchandise, etc,. to accommodate the new address. Many of these businesses have been shut down due to COVID-19 and have also had to expend thousands of dollars on sanitizing and social-distancing implementations in order to reopen. Adding the burden of rebranding to all their other woes would be the death knell for many. Local businesses are owned by Blacks, whites, Asians and immigrants. No businessperson should have to live in fear that his life’s dream and investment will be torpedoed because his street was named for someone who does not fit the political correctness of the moment. Already, the amount of revenue lost by local businesses and organizations because of COVID-19-related cancellations is staggering. I know how vital the local festivals and fairs truly are to the local economy. Not just businesses, but civic organizations depend upon those events and tourism to replenish their coffers. Churches are hurting, and yet their needs are great. Winchester needs leaders who will look beyond knee-jerk reactions and weigh both the benefits and losses of such a move, and others like it. Where will it end? And at what incalculable cost?
Winchester has a vibrant, colorful history and yes, not always favorable. I must admit reading the newspaper’s “Out of the Past” vignettes often make me cringe at the racial references. But that, too, is part of the history of the community — a moment in time — and as a learning tool, it should not be erased. History is neither good nor bad, it is what it is, and we must embrace it and learn from it, not erase the uncomfortable portions.
I believe it is said that, in one day, Winchester changed hands between the Union and the Confederates a dozen times during the Civil War. I fervently hope that there will be the same give and take and exchange of positions before actions such as name changes and monuments removals become de rigueur. Winchester is, indeed, worth fighting for! Let Winchester serve as an example of measured consideration, debate, and self-control in the national dialogue concerning the erasure of history. Step back and evaluate, and listen to the merits of all sides. Let other communities bow to mob rule and heated political rhetoric, but please, not Winchester!
I am in total agreement, Ms. Shumar. Very well stated!
