It is time for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and School Board to take a two-day retreat together and work out their differences. Prior to such a meeting, they need to do their research on the enormous mistake that was made in Rockford, Illinois 45 years ago.
The Rockford city schools, short on money, decided to cut athletics, music, art, etc. for the 1976-77 school year. Little did they realize the devastating results it would have on their community. That effect is still felt today!
What is referred to as “the other half of education” was taken away from everyone in Rockford. Science, Math, English, and History are but a part of an essential education. Students must be involved in the arts, sports, and other classes important to their development as a total person.
Everyone in Rockford thought it was just talk and it would never happen. However, when it occurred no one was prepared for the shocking results it had on the entire community. When an essential part of students’ education was taken away, their grades dropped, their attitudes changed for the worst, teen pregnancies went up, alcohol and drug use rose, as did crime in the entire community.
The effects on the community showed as families moved out of the city into the suburbs. Families whose occupation brought them to Rockford were not purchasing homes in the city either. This greatly affected the real estate market as houses were not selling and prices were falling. Who wanted to move to Rockford with a school system missing half the educational opportunities their children should experience?
Yes, in the future items cut from the budget were restored. However, great teachers and coaches who had been told what they do were not important did not return to Rockford! The Rockford School System was now starting these programs anew. It was evident the new teachers and coaches brought in did not have the teaching skills those teachers let go had developed through their years of experience.
In 2017, 40 years later, a Rockford student from 1977 stated, "I think it says a lot about Rockford and not a lot of good things. I was really disappointed that our city thought so little of its public schools and its kids,"
The children and young adults in Frederick County Schools, their families and community deserve higher standards for their schools than their county leaders appear to care about.
Carl Bly is a resident of Frederick County.
