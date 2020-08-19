A millennial friend recently asked me if I was excited about Joe Biden. For just a second, this baby boomer was confused about how to answer the question. Excited? About Joe Biden?
Then it came to me: the last thing we need to be about Joe Biden is excited. This is not a talent show, or a quiz game, or a sports event. It’s about the future of our country, which still has the potential (although it is fast diminishing) to be a great nation, if put in good hands: the hands of a steady, experienced, knowledgeable, compassionate manager, one who also has the humility to seek the facts and consult experts in the fields in which s/he knows s/he’s not fully qualified. That individual is clearly Joe Biden.
And now he brings us Kamala Harris, an individual who certainly excites many of us on many levels: the third woman to be nominated as vice president, the first African American and the first Asian American.
Many others, however, are still not excited. Some progressives see her as too moderate, and her background is certainly more privileged than that of most of her Black compatriots. Still, she would be the first to say excitement isn’t necessary, as evidenced by this quote from her: “No good public policy ends with an exclamation point.”
So, no, you don’t have to be excited about Biden or Harris to vote for them. There are very likely more than a few people who were excited to vote for a reality TV personality who’s “not a politician” — and is, in fact incompetent, ignorant and narcissistic — who now rue the day they ever let such a fleeting, insubstantial thing as “excitement” induce them to cast a ballot for him.
Kathryn Uphaus resides in Frederick County.
No need to be excited. You just need to be okay with his inappropriate touching of little girls/young women, interfering in Ukrainian, pro-Russian politics, and not always remembering where he is or who is talking to. Sounds amazing! [rolleyes]
This is why: "The president’s primary problem as a leader is not that he is impetuous, brash or naive. ... It is that he is weak and sniveling. ... He’s not strong and self-controlled, not cool and tough, not low-key and determined; he’s whiny, weepy and self-pitying." - Peggy Noonan
