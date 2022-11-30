“Transgender Awareness Week,” which was observed Nov. 13-19, intends to promote acceptance of the idea that to transition from sex as defined at a biologic level is bold and brave. However, it is fair to include in that conversation an awareness of dangers.
I am inspired by listening to Chloe Cole, an outspoken 18-year-old, who trusted the advice she was given, advice that caused her to believe while she was genetically a girl, that she could be a boy.
Chloe Cole’s heartbreaking and inspirational story reveals a side of the transgender movement that is too often ignored. Chloe has matured and is settled. She lives as a young woman, hoping to eventually become a mother.
Chloe and her parents allowed Chloe to consume puberty-blocking drugs and to undergo a double mastectomy at the age of 15.
She has filed a lawsuit in a California court. Quoting an article from Catholic News Agency, "‘Former trans kid’ Chloe Cole sues doctors for medical malpractice," “My goal in this lawsuit is to set a precedent that will change the landscape for these barbaric processes and to create a pathway for other de-transitioners to seek justice,” said Cole, a self-described former trans kid. ... In the suit, Cole alleges that her former medical providers and the Kaiser institutions “performed, supervised and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention [when] she was between 13–17 years old” that constituted a “breach of the standard of care.”"
Chloe experienced gender dysphoria, formerly referred to as gender identity disorder, at the age of 11. Having matured, Chloe now knows she would be better off had she been offered treatment which left her body unscarred by surgery and drugs.
The promoters of gender transition have been accused of using scare tactics, posing questions to parents like, “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?" That has proven wrong for Chloe. “After undergoing a double mastectomy that surgically removed both of her breasts, Cole’s mental health and suicidality issues worsened significantly,” the suit states.
Cole said that she most regrets how “the beauty of motherhood” was stripped from her at an age when she wasn’t able to fully comprehend the loss.
I implore parents and children, lawmakers, school boards, everyone who genuinely cares about children’s wellbeing, to think of Chloe and her struggle, and caution the many thousands of young people like her to not race to redefine human sexuality.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, represents the 33rd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.