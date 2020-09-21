I'm a graduate from John Handley High School. I served eight years on the Lord Fairfax Community College Board appointed by Winchester City Council. So I was shocked to learn that the standards at Handley we're not up to where they should be. We the taxpayers should expect more from our School Board.
The problem has been going on for over five years at Handley. Why were they not correcting it four years ago, three years ago, two years ago, and even one year ago? Wow, and no one held accountable.
We have a school board whose job it is to make sure that the superintendent, the principals, and the educators are held accountable, but this did not happen. The school board has a responsibility. It's a very simple charge that we request them to do, and they failed for the last five years to do that. We can blame people all day long, but the school board failed for the last five years to do their job.
For the first time, the citizens of Winchester in November will be able to elect school board members. We as citizens need to get this right. Now we have the control to make sure that we put the right people on the school board.
I suggest we re-elect no one who is currently on the school board because they have failed us for the last five years.
We have two individuals running in the November election — one served for eight years on the Winchester School Board. Now Richard Bell wants to represent the citizens on Winchester City Council. Marie Imoh also got it wrong as a School Board member for the past four years. Now she's running for election to the board. We should not reward their failure with our vote in November.
Rick Brown is a resident of Winchester.
