PAUL SIKER
It’s disappointing that the candidate forum scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 in Winchester has been canceled. I would have welcomed the chance to highlight the significant contrasts that exist between myself and my opponent, Dave LaRock.
When I entered the District 33 Delegate race, I said that “good governance is grounded in good judgment.” Consider these real-world examples of my opponent’s judgment and ask yourself if his extremism truly aligns with your values or whether it’s time for a change:
1) Dave LaRock spoke at a “Stop-The-Steal” rally in Purcellville on Nov. 8 that featured Stewart Rhodes, founder of the anti-government militia, the Oath Keepers (who were prominently involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot).
2) LaRock attempted to have Virginia’s 2020 Presidential election results set aside and promoted voter fraud conspiracy theories, despite the margin of victory in Virginia being over 440,000 votes.
3) LaRock promoted and attended the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was not only there, but called the day “outstanding” and argued that violence was likely attributable to “paid provocateurs.”
4) LaRock brazenly denies medical science and has been outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, arguing that the vaccines are really nothing more than a “chemical mixture” that “can’t be trusted.” Recently, he stated that the “high-risk time” for COVID-19 transmission had passed.
5) LaRock has promoted the idea that students at Virginia State Universities should try to obtain a religious exemption to avoid getting a COVID-19 vaccine, even if they aren’t actively religious.
6) Over his eight years in office, fewer than 10% of LaRock’s bills have been passed (he went 0-49 over the past 2 years), distinguishing him as one of the least effective legislators in the entire House of Delegates. Simply put, Dave LaRock’s legislative extremism has rendered him incapable of building consensus or delivering results. In turn, our district suffers.
In contrast to my opponent’s track record of exercising poor judgment, I’m a successful small business owner and entrepreneur who has had to make countless judgment calls throughout my career on behalf of demanding clients. I’ve served on the boards of impactful community-facing nonprofits. I care about my community and believe that one responsibility associated with individual success is giving back to others.
Unlike my opponent, I don’t attend insurrections. Unlike my opponent, I promote critical thinking, not conspiracy theories. Unlike my opponent, I believe in upholding democracy, not dismantling it. Unlike my opponent, I believe in elevating science, not denying it. Unlike my opponent, I want to work to bring people together, not divide them. This election couldn’t be more important. I’ve long believed in the adage that past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior. Voters must decide if they want to accommodate continued extremism, or if they are ready for a Delegate who will represent everyone.
Yawn. Wanna see what an insurrection really looks like? Google that picture of the taliban sitting in the Afghan palace with guns after joe biden's disasterous withdraw in that country. THAT, is an insurrection. As for your other positions, you're a democrat. Since your party came to complete power two years ago, they tried a gun grab, tried to make abortion available until BIRTH, told State and local police to stand down while fellow democrats looted, burned and destroyed, accepted illegals from the Federal Government to be housed in the state, let violent criminal loose before their sentences were up (many of which were arrested again for commiting more violent crimes) and appeared perfectly fine with keeping new born babies "comfortable" while deciding what to do with them. Face it, your party is owned by whack jobs these days. Virginians want a return to normalcy, not more of what joe biden and antifa offer.
