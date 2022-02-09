Dr. Andrew White
Dr. Colin Greene is the former public health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District and recently came out with a statement that I, as a medical doctor, do not agree with — I’m not even sure I completely understand it.
He said, “Many are also culturally invested in essentially every word that comes out of the CDC.” I think this is his way of saying that he disagrees with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding a requirement that school children wear masks.
I tried to look up previous statements by Dr. Greene in The Winchester Star in recent months. I couldn’t find them, but I distinctly remember his advocacy for wearing masks. His switch in opinion now that he has joined Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s team as Virginia’s acting health commissioner makes me think it is politically motivated.
Few public health officials would minimize the recommendations of the CDC. It seems to me that Dr Greene’s position is due to either: 1) hubris; 2) to political compromise with Youngkin’s agenda; or 3) a failure to acknowledge the reliability of the CDC, which medical doctors have trusted for many years.
The exiting Virginia health commissioner was very kind in his remarks regarding his replacement, Dr. Greene. Dr. Norman Oliver wisely said, “We want to keep the schools open. We’re all in agreement on that.” But Dr. Oliver also said, “I disagree with [Greene’s] stance on masks, that’s a mistake.”
There is absolutely no doubt that if all school children wear face masks there will be less Covid infections. If school children contract Covid it is unlikely to be a serious infection for themselves, but they can easily spread it to the chronically ill and elderly who may die as a result. Shouldn’t our school children learn to have a heart for others, even “the least of these.”
Dr. Oliver has also pointed out that a Covid epidemic in our schools will at best reduce staffing that is already stretched to the maximum and at worse result in school closures.
I personally think it is laughable that many parents and politicians make such a big deal of wearing mask. They seem to think that some great trauma will result if children are required to wear mask.
I grew up in Africa and listened to mothers wailing during the last moments of the life of their bloated, malnourished children. Surely some Russian fathers must now grieve the sad reality that their children will never experience the benefits of a democratic society — some of their sons may even die in a war with Ukraine.
It seems ridiculous to me that the nuisance of masks is so opposed by the parents of children who could learn the value of protecting other community members. Most citizens of America value their personal independence over that of the community. But we can learn something from our brothers and sisters in second and third world countries who follow Jesus’ teaching to “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
